Mitja Ilenič becoming attacking beacon for NYCFC

Jul 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York City FC defender Mitja Ilenic (35) controls the ball during the second half against Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In his first match back from international duty with the Slovenina U21’s, Mitja Ilenič put in a performance deserving of player of the match for New York City FC (NYCFC) in their 3-1 win over Toronto FC at Yankee Stadium.

Recording his second goal and assist for the season, the 20-year-old was everywhere. He made four clearances, two tackles, and 60 passes, making 48 of them for an 80% completion rate. He also won 80% of his ground and aerial duels.

He started confidently, driving from the right center line in the fourth minute towards the penalty box. He got past a retreating defender and let go of a low, left-footed shot that Kingston palmed away.

“Those [underlapping runs] are a strong aspect of his game — Mitja is comfortable on the outside and inside,” said NYCFC head coach Pascal Jansen. “[When he was under pressure in the first half] I thought Mitja made some good decisions, getting away from the pressure and then driving the ball forward. Mitja is still a young guy, so we’re trying to get some more consistency in his performances. Today was pretty decent, but it’s a good start to look forward [to] again.”

Ilenič has featured in 14 matches this season, starting nine and scoring and assisting once before tonight. His first goal of the season was an equalizer against Inter Miami in the 26th minute, starring Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous “Siu” celebration against a certain Argentinian.

For his second goal, the young right-back brought down a loose ball brilliantly, before swinging in a high cross from the right wing to assist Hannes Wolf’s opener. Wolf has been in fine form, scoring his fifth goal in four games. His left-footed volley in the 20th minute also took him to the top of the club’s goal-scoring charts with nine for the season.

Four minutes after the half-time break, a flowing City move down the right wing that started with Thiago Martins ended with Ilenič sticking a leg out for Agustin Ojeda’s cross and lifting the ball over goalkeeper Sean Johnson with the outside of his boot.

It was an improvised goal that had an xG of 0.29. The Slovenian stared at the ball, watching it float over Johnson’s head. The moment the net rippled, he turned, ran, raising one arm, and emphatically hit the “Siu” celebration again, this time in front of a bouncing home supporters’ end.

“[Mitja] always means everything he does, and he’s always a good attacking threat, I think we saw a lot of his game, cutting inside and dribbling,” said teammate Justin Haak. “He had a good shot early in the game, I think if he could just focus on that and bring that to the team every single game, he’ll be able to get a lot of goals and assists.”

There was a moment before Toronto’s goal when Ilenič was hacked down by Maxime Dominguez. The right-back seemed to have said something to his counterpart, as he was grinning while getting up from the pitch. It started a scrap that had captain Martins pulling bodies apart.

The right-back has been known for moments of “cheekiness” — riling rival fans up just for the sake of it. There was his celebration against Miami, and last season against FC Cincinnati in the playoffs, he cupped his ears while celebrating his decisive spot-kick to knock out the Orange and Blue in the first round.

“[That moment is] what he’s still working on, because when these things happen, he tends to float off with his mind and lose his concentration,” said Jansen. “There’s room for improvement to get more goals, and more goals involvements. It’s about the right timing, a recognition of the right moments, like he did today, so I think he meant it.”When asked about where he meant it himself, Ilenič retorted, “Of course, of course, of course!”



For more on Matja Ilenic and NYCFC, visit AMNY.com