MLB All-Star Game National League voting

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 19: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants watches the outfield during batting practice before taking on the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park on May 19, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Giants swept the NL West leaders during the last homestand in San Francisco. (Photo by Don Feria/Getty Images) Photo Credit: Target

Major League Baseball released its second update on the voting totals for National League players on June 2, with a new No. 1 catcher.

The All-Star Game is July 14 in Cincinnati.

CATCHER

1. Buster Posey, Giants: 1,679,730

2. Yadier Molina, Cardinals: 1,542,231

3. Miguel Montero, Cubs: 551,748

4. A.J. Pierzynski, Braves: 448,162

5. Yasmani Grandal, Dodgers: 396,897

FIRST BASE

1. Adrian Gonzalez, Dodgers: 1,380,696

2. Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs: 1,067,482

3. Anthony Rizzo, Cubs: 834,554

4. Matt Adams, Cardinals: 702,282

5. Brandon Belt, Giants: 632,931

SECOND BASE

1. Dee Gordon, Marlins: 1,531,048

2. Kolten Wong, Cardinals: 1,185,982

3. Joe Panik, Giants: 723,564

4. Howie Kendrick, Dodgers: 559,417

5. Yunel Escobar, Nationals: 502,505

THIRD BASE

1. Matt Carpenter, Cardinals: 1,974,503

2. Kris Bryant, Cubs: 1,079,693

3. Todd Frazier, Reds: 636,177

4. Nolan Arenado, Rockies: 578,243

5. David Wright, Mets: 468,288

SHORTSTOP

1. Jhonny Peralta, Cardinals: 1,279,711

2. Brandon Crawford, Giants: 1,103,884

3. Starlin Castro, Cubs: 853,452

4. Troy Tulowitzki, Rockies: 762,100

5. Zack Cozart, Reds: 535,921

OUTFIELD

1. Bryce Harper, Nationals: 2,323,186

2. Matt Holliday, Cardinals: 1,654,428

3. Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins: 1,210,108

4. Nori Aoki, Giants: 1,012,117

5. Angel Pagan, Giants: 782,876

6. Hunter Pence, Giants: 692,922

7. Justin Upton, Padres: 692,380

8. Andrew McCutchen, Pirates: 667,692

9. Jason Heyward, Cardinals: 655,444

10. Joc Pederson, Dodgers: 588,336

11. Jon Jay, Cardinals: 554,899

12. Dexter Fowler, Cubs: 513,233

13. Corey Dickerson, Rockies: 504,983

14. Matt Kemp, Padres: 476,318

15. Jorge Soler, Cubs: 462,196