MLB All-Star Game sportsbook promos: Best offers for Midsummer Classic

These MLB All-Star Game sportsbook promos are setting bettors up for success ahead of the Midsummer Classic tonight. New bettors will have the chance to bet on the American League, National League, or any props on the game with these new offers.

Take advantage of the latest MLB All-Star Game sportsbook promos for access to huge first bets, guaranteed bonus bets, and other creative offers.

MLB All-Star Game Sportsbook Promos Bring Immense Value

The American League has dominated the MLB All-Star Game for the last decade now. The last time the National League won the Midsummer Classic was in 2012. That’s a lot of dominance for the AL. But whichever side you plan on betting on, these MLB All-Star Game sportsbook promos can tilt the odds in your favor. Gear up for tonight’s game with these exclusive promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook Triggers $150 Instant MLB All-Star Game Bonus

It doesn’t matter if you plan on betting on the American League or National League tonight. You can win with DraftKings Sportsbook before Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the AL. Sign up and place a $5 wager on either team to win $150 in bonus bets instantly. Simply placing that initial wager is all it takes to win big. From there, bettors will have six $25 bonus bets to use on other MLB All-Star Game markets or any other sport listed in the app.

New users can click here to get started with DraftKings Sportsbook. From there, bet $5 to win $150 instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $20, Get $200

FanDuel Sportsbook is willing to pay bettors out with a ton of bonus bets. All first bets will be met with a return of 10 times that amount in bonuses. For example, someone who places a $10 wager on the Midsummer Classic will get $100 back in bonus bets. This offer maxes out at $200 in bonuses. As a result, we strongly recommend placing a $20 wager to start off. It’s worth noting that bettors must download the app to claim this offer.

Click here and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for the chance to win up to $200 in bonus bets on the MLB All-Star Game tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook AMNYFULL Activates the “Full Caesar”

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most well-known brands in the industry and this new promo is raising the stakes for bettors. Lock in short-term and long-term membership benefits by activating the “Full Caesar” promotion. All new players will start out with a $1,250 first bet to use on the All-Star Game. After that, players will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits to use toward long-term membership perks.

New players can use this link and Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to secure a $1,250 first bet for the MLB All-Star Game.

BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Sign Up, Get $1K First Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is offering one of the best promos this week. All new players will have a $1,000 backstop for the MLB All-Star Game. Place a first bet of up to $1,000 on any market tonight. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets. This new promo allows bettors to go all in on the Midsummer Classic tonight.

Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and claim a $1,000 first bet for the AL or NL tonight.

Bet365 Sportsbook Unlocks $200 MLB All-Star Game Bonus

Bet365 Sportsbook isn’t messing around when it comes to the All-Star Game. Exhibitions are tough to bet on because we don’t know how each team will approach the game. But this new promo takes the uncertainty out of the equation. Sign up and place a $1 wager on the AL or NL. As soon as the game finishes, bettors will receive $200 in bonus bets. The outcome of the All-Star Game will have no impact on whether or not these bonus bets convert. They are guaranteed.

Bet365 Sportsbook is delivering a 200-1 guaranteed payout on the MLB All-Star Game. Click this link to get started.

