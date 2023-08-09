Quantcast
Sports

MLB betting promos: How to claim top offers for August 9 games

The best MLB betting promos available for tonight’s action can be found right here. These sportsbook offers can help bettors go big on any baseball game tonight.

New players who take advantage of these MLB betting promos will have access to guaranteed bonus bets, long-term membership perks, and other exclusive benefits.

MLB Betting Promos: Start With The Top Sportsbook Offers

It’s going to be a busy night in MLB, particularly on the west coast. There are a bunch of great matchups between postseason contenders. The no-doubt AL MVP Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound as the Angels try to creep back into the Wild Card race. Ohtani and the Angels will face off against the Giants in an interleague matchup. But that’s just one of the many great options on the table tonight. Activate these MLB betting promos and get off to a fast start.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $150 Tonight

DraftKings Sportsbook is the home to a no-brainer bonus for baseball fans this week. Sign up and place a $5 wager on any MLB game. This will trigger an instant payout of six $25 bonus bets. That equates to $150 in total bonus credit for new players. This is a foolproof way to start off this week. It’s important to note that the outcome of the original wager will have no impact on this instant payout.

Click here to get started with DraftKings Sportsbook. From there, bet $5 on any MLB game to win $150 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook Delivers 2 MLB Betting Promos

First things first, no matter which promo you are grabbing, you must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. There are two MLB betting promos on the table for new users. Anyone located in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, and Tennessee can claim a $150 guaranteed bonus. Place a $5 wager on any MLB game in the app to grab this bonus. However, anyone in other FanDuel Sportsbook states can begin with a $1,000 no-sweat bet.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and activate a $150 bonus in select states (AZ, CO, IL, and TN). New players can claim a $1,000 no-sweat bet by clicking here.

Caesars Sportsbook: Claim $1,250 First Bet, Other Offers

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the most creative sportsbooks out there right now. Instead of starting off bettors with one quick bonus, players can grab a sportsbook offer in addition to long-term membership perks. Claim $1,250 first bet for any game. Additionally, players will be eligible for 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These are the keys to redeeming long-term membership benefits.

Click this link and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to collect a $1,250 first bet and other MLB boosts tonight.

BetMGM Sportsbook Offers $1,000 MLB Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is home to one of the most lucrative promos on the market. Sign up and place a real money wager on any MLB game tonight. Anyone who wins on that first bet will take home straight cash. However, players who don’t pick a winner will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets. Think of this promo as a second chance for new players.

Click here to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook and lock in a $1,000 first bet for any MLB game.

Bet365 Sportsbook: How to Win $200 in Bonuses

Bet365 Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new players this week. Sign up and place a $1 wager with this MLB betting promo. This will lock in $200 in bonus bets for bettors. The only requirement for this bonus is that players wait for the original wager to settle. Sit back, relax, and enjoy an MLB game with $200 in bonus bets coming down the road.

Use this link to create an account on bet365 Sportsbook and bet $1 to win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

