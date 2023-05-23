MLB DFS picks (May 23, 2023): Some top options to consider

We are looking at a full day of baseball and these MLB DFS picks on Underdog Fantasy can raise the stakes on the action. Baseball fans can sign up and start drafting the perfect team for tonight’s games.

New players can sign up with Underdog Fantasy and build a winning team with these MLB DFS picks. New users who sign up through the links on this page can secure a $100 deposit match.

MLB DFS Picks: Tuesday, May 23

Underdog Fantasy gives baseball fans a chance to draft a daily MLB team. There are a variety of options for bettors on daily fantasy drafts. Players can choose a $3 draft with anywhere from three to 12 entries. Additionally, fantasy players can go big with a $100 draft with up to $360 in prizes. Let’s take a closer look at these MLB DFS picks on Underdog Fantasy for Tuesday, May 23.

Click here to sign up with Underdog Fantasy and make your MLB DFS picks for the games tonight.

MLB DFS Picks: Pitchers

Gerrit Cole — Yankees vs. Orioles — ADP 2.0

Gerrit Cole is making a strong case as the best pitcher in baseball this year. The Yankee ace is dominating opposing lineups, with or without his best stuff. He has a 5-0 record in 10 starts and is averaging 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. With eight strikeouts a piece in his last two starts, Cole is the premier starting pitching option for fantasy players tonight.

Kodai Senga — Mets @ Cubs — ADP 32.5

While we love going for the elite Cole with an early pick, players looking for value can look across town to the Mets. Kodai Senga has been inconsistent in his rookie season, he had his best game of the year in his last outing against the Rays. Senga’s 12 strikeouts were an MLB career-high and he has a chance to build on that performance against the Cubs.

Infielders

Freddie Freeman — Dodgers @ Braves — ADP 10.0

Freddie Freeman is one of the best first basemen in baseball and he represents a great option for fantasy bettors today. Although Freeman doesn’t have much history against starting pitcher Spencer Strider, he always seems to show up against his former team. In seven games against the Braves over the last two seasons he has three home runs, seven RBIs, and a 1.271 OPS. He still feels comfortable in Atlanta.

Anthony Rizzo — Yankees vs. Orioles — ADP 29.5

Anthony Rizzo has been a model of consistency on an otherwise up-and-down Yankees lineup. He’s putting up a .907 OPS so far this season, which qualifies as his best since 2019. Rizzo is always a threat to get on base with his patience and ability to draw hit-by-pitches. Not to mention, he’s showing off his power with 11 home runs so far this year. Rizzo is a good infield option for fantasy players in the middle rounds. With the Yankees lineup starting to produce, Rizzo has solid protection in the lineup behind him.

Jose Altuve — Astros @ Brewers — ADP N/A

Here’s a big name that fantasy players can take as a value pick. Jose Altuve is back in the lineup after missing all of April and most of May. The Brewers are throwing journeyman starter Colin Rea, who is pitching to a 5.52 ERA this season. This could be a good matchup for Altuve to find his rhythm. The fact that Altuve has missed so much time this year means you can snag him late in the draft. This is a rare opportunity for bettors to grab value on one of the best players in baseball.

Outfielders

Aaron Judge — Yankees vs. Orioles — ADP 4.5

Aaron Judge is a no-brainer for your fantasy draft on Underdog Fantasy tonight. He’s the reigning AL MVP and off to another fast start this season. He’s on an eight-game hitting streak with seven home runs and 16 RBIs during that span. Sooner or later, teams are going to start avoiding him entirely. We expect to see a few intentional walks coming his way if he continues on this hot streak. With that said, the aforementioned Rizzo provides protection in the lineup. This matchup against Baltimore is another reason to seriously consider Judge with a top pick. In 90 career games against the Orioles, Judge has 37 home runs, 82 RBIs, and a 1.146 OPS. He is dominant against this division rival.

Shohei Ohtani — Angels vs. Red Sox — ADP 15.0

Shohei Ohtani is the best player in baseball, but he’s not necessarily a top pick on Underdog Fantasy tonight. Players can draft him as a hitter tonight, which is why his average draft position is at 15.0. His value is in the fact that he is an elite pitcher and elite hitter. Still, Ohtani is a great option for players tonight. It’s important to note that a DH is listed as an outfielder on Underdog Fantasy. He’s putting up elite hitting numbers and should be able to bounce back from an 0-for-3 game last night. Keep an eye on Ohtani in the early rounds tonight.

Bryan Reynolds — Pirates vs. Rangers — ADP 25.0

Bryan Reynolds is a solid value option in the outfield against the Rangers tonight. His ADP is at 25.0, which means he should be available late for players in two or three-person drafts. Reynolds might be flying under the radar in Pittsburgh this season, but he’s putting up solid numbers. He’s getting on base at a solid clip (.335) and driving in a decent amount of runs (27). Obviously, Reynolds does not provide the upside of guys like Judge, Ohtani, or Freeman, but he’s a safe pick in the later rounds. You can expect him to get on base and add in a run or RBI. Keep an eye on Reynolds in your drafts tonight.

Click here to sign up with Underdog Fantasy and make your MLB DFS picks for the games tonight.