MLB lockout: Still no progress at owner-induced deadline to save Opening Day

The owners’ self-imposed Feb. 28 deadline to negotiate a new Collective Bargaining Agreement and break their self-imposed MLB lockout of the players has come and gone — and still, there is no resolution.

Consider America’s Pasttime officially inhabiting a disaster area. After all, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred described the prospect of losing games earlier this month as “disastrous.”

Yet the owners continued to play the stubborn waiting game, remaining largely unmoved on core economic issues that are holding up the start of the 2022 regular season — whether that be the competitive balance tax (CBT) or arbitration eligibility for younger players.

Now they’re willing to lose money this year just to ensure the players don’t get a larger slice of the pie.

MLB and its team owners implemented this Feb. 28 deadline as an effective date that would ensure the delay of Opening Day, originally scheduled for March 31. Manfred said it would take roughly 28 days for the league to organize the regular season, including a two-week period to complete free agency that was paused at the lockout and a three-week spring training to properly ramp up the players and ensure their safety.

Rather than attempt to extend the olive branch initially on Monday, however, MLB and its owners reportedly threatened the players by stating they would have no problem missing the first month of games, all but eliminating the April portion of the schedule.

“Players are used to their ‘threats,” Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, who was present in meetings down in Florida, tweeted. “Owners’ actions have made it clear all along that they have a set number of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and ‘future’ of our amazing sport.”

Reigning National League MVP, Bryce Harper, went as far as to photoshop himself in a Yomiuri Giants uniform as a threat that he’ll play in Japan should the lockout drift into spring.

Multiple meetings between the league and players’ union were had on Monday, including Manfred making his way over to the players’ side to speak for roughly 40 minutes. At approximately 5 p.m. ET, Rockies owner Dick Montfort and chief MLB negotiator Dan Halem returned to the players side in another exchange that lasted 45 minutes. Halem and Manfred then tracked back to the players’ side at 6 p.m. for a fourth meeting.