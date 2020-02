MLB playoffs TV schedule

A look at the TV schedule for the upcoming 2015 Major League Baseball playoffs, which begin Tuesday night when the …

A look at the TV schedule for the upcoming 2015 Major League Baseball playoffs, which begin Tuesday night when the Yankees host the Houston Astros in the American League wild card game.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

8 p.m.: ALWC Astros @ Yankees ESPN

Wednesday, Oct. 7

8 p.m.: NLWC Cubs @ Pirates TBS

Thursday, Oct. 8

TBD: ALDS Game 1 Rangers @ Blue Jays FOX or FS1 or MLBN / SNET

TBD: ALDS Game 1 AL Wild Card @ Royals FOX or FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 9

TBD: NLDS Game 1 Mets @ Dodgers TBS

TBD: NLDS Game 1 NL Wild Card @ Cardinals TBS

TBD: ALDS Game 2 Rangers @ Blue Jays FOX or FS1 or MLBN / SNET

TBD: ALDS Game 2 AL Wild Card @ Royals FOX or FS1 or MLBN

Saturday, Oct. 10

TBD: NLDS Game 2 Mets @ Dodgers TBS

TBD: NLDS Game 2 NL Wild Card @ Cardinals TBS

Sunday, Oct. 11

TBD: ALDS Game 3 Blue Jays @ Rangers FOX or FS1 or MLBN / SNET

TBD: ALDS Game 3 Royals @ AL Wild Card TBD

Monday, Oct. 12

TBD: NLDS Game 3 Dodgers @ Mets TBS

TBD: NLDS Game 3 Cardinals @ NL Wild Card TBS

TBD: ALDS Game 4* Blue Jays @ Rangers FOX or FS1 or SNET

TBD: ALDS Game 4* Royals @ AL Wild Card TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 13

TBD: NLDS Game 4* Dodgers @ Mets TBS

TBD: NLDS Game 4* Cardinals @ NL Wild Card TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 14

TBD: ALDS Game 5* Rangers @ Blue Jays FOX or FS1 or SNET

TBD: ALDS Game 5* AL Wild Card @ Royals FOX or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 15

TBD: NLDS Game 5* Mets @ Dodgers TBS

TBD: NLDS Game 5* NL Wild Card @ Cardinals TBS

Friday, Oct. 16

TBD: ALCS Game 1 AL Lower Seed @ AL Higher Seed FOX or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 17

TBD: NLCS Game 1 NL Lower Seed @ NL Higher Seed TBS

TBD: ALCS Game 2 AL Lower Seed @ AL Higher Seed FOX or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 18

TBD: NLCS Game 2 NL Lower Seed @ NL Higher Seed TBS

Monday, Oct. 19

TBD: ALCS Game 3 AL Higher Seed @ AL Lower Seed FOX or FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 20

TBD: NLCS Game 3 NL Higher Seed @ NL Lower Seed TBS

TBD: ALCS Game 4 AL Higher Seed @ AL Lower Seed FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 21

TBD: NLCS Game 4 NL Higher Seed @ NL Lower Seed TBS

TBD: ALCS Game 5* AL Higher Seed @ AL Lower Seed FOX or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 22

TBD: NLCS Game 5* NL Higher Seed @ NL Lower Seed TBS

Friday, Oct. 23

TBD: ALCS Game 6* AL Lower Seed @ AL Higher Seed FOX or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 24

TBD: NLCS Game 6* NL Lower Seed @ NL Higher Seed TBS

TBD: ALCS Game 7* AL Lower Seed @ AL Higher Seed FOX or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 25

TBD: NLCS Game 7* NL Lower Seed @ NL Higher Seed TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 27

TBD: WS Game 1 NL Champion @ AL Champion FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 28

TBD: WS Game 2 NL Champion @ AL Champion FOX

Friday, Oct. 30

TBD: WS Game 3 AL Champion @ NL Champion FOX

Saturday, Oct. 31

TBD: WS Game 4 AL Champion @ NL Champion FOX

Sunday, Nov. 1

TBD: WS Game 5* AL Champion @ NL Champion FOX

Tuesday, Nov. 3

TBD: WS Game 6* NL Champion @ AL Champion FOX

Wednesday, Nov. 4

TBD: WS Game 7* NL Champion @ AL Champion FOX

* if necessary