MLB releases breakdown of Mets, Yankees 2020 schedule

Major League Baseball released its full, 60-game schedule for the 2020 season on Monday night, just two-and-a-half weeks before Opening Day on July 23.

The Yankees will be one of two showcase games on that day as they travel down to Washington, D.C. to meet the defending World Series-champion Washington Nationals at 7 p.m.

The Mets will open up at home in Queens on July 24, facing the defending NL East champion Atlanta Braves at 4:10 p.m.

Here are the breakdowns of both teams’ schedules in order of each series played. Dates will be updated upon discovery.

Mets

3 games vs. Braves

2 games at Red Sox

2 games vs. Red Sox

4 games at Braves

2 games at Nationals

3 games vs. Marlins

4 games vs. Nationals

3 games at Phillies

4 games at Marlins

3 games vs. Yankees

3 games vs. Marlins

3 games at Yankees

2 games at Orioles

4 games vs. Phillies

2 games vs. Orioles

3 games at Blue Jays

3 games at Phillies

3 games vs. Braves

3 games vs. Rays

4 games at Nationals

