MLB suspends Yankees’ Domingo German for 10 games

Yankees starter Domingo German has been suspended 10 games by Major League Baseball after he was tossed from Tuesday night’s game against Toronto for having used illegal foreign substances on his hand. The suspension began on Wednesday night.

German did not appeal the decision by MLB even though he said that it was just rosin, which is legal, that was on his hand during the start. He did express remorse for the position that he put his team in after Tuesday’s win.

“I’ve got to apologize to my teammates and my team,” German said. “I’m putting them in a tough position right now. Understanding how much the bullpen has been used, and what my plan was for tonight to pitch, and putting them in a tough situation where I’m not pitching out there anymore.”

The Yankees won’t be able to replace German on the roster while suspended, but with the off day on Monday, they could skip his spot in the rotation. Still, the Yanks’ pitching situation has been tenuous so far this season, and losing another starter won’t help much.

German had been one of New York’s more reliable arms in the rotation this month posting a 1.64 ERA in four starts in May.

What was on German’s hand is still unknown, but umpire James Hoye told a pool reporter on Tuesday night it was the ” stickiest hand I’ve ever felt.”

German had been through three innings for the Yankees on Tuesday night when Hoye came over to inspect the righty’s hand before the start of the fourth. He had thrown just 37 pitches through the first three innings before getting tossed.

The incident was German’s second time he had an issue with the potential use of a foreign substance on his hand. Last month during his start against the Minnesota Twins he was ordered to wash off a substance on his hands, but was able to remain in the game.