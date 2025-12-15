MNF DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Dolphins vs. Steelers

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest DraftKings promo code offer helps those looking ahead to the Monday night matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers to capitalize on a lucrative $200 welcome bonus. This provides a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to back either the Dolphins or the Steelers to win outright.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 If Your Bet Wins

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Last Confirmed December 15, 2025

New DraftKings customers have a prime opportunity to capitalize on this Monday Night Football clash between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a straightforward offer with significant upside: pick the winning team, and your account gets a major boost.

The structure of this bonus is designed for maximum flexibility. Those who win their wager will get a cash payout along with eight separate $25 bonus bets that can then be played across Tuesday’s NBA Cup, college hoops, NBA regular season games, NHL, CFP action, and NFL Week 16 games starting Thursday.

Miami Dolphins vs Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

Bet Type Miami Dolphins Pittsburgh Steelers Spread +3 (-102) -3 (-118) Moneyline +145 -175 Total Points Over 42.5 (-108) Under 42.5 (-112)

Here’s what to know about the Dolphins vs. Steelers Monday Ngiht Football matchup and how to use the DraftKings promo code offer.

The Pittsburgh Steelers open as -175 home favorites, a line that implies a 60.9% chance of winning. The visiting Miami Dolphins sit at +145, giving them an implied win probability of 40.8%. This home-field advantage carries additional weight as the Steelers are working to extend their remarkable 34-year streak of home wins on Monday Night Football, adding historical pressure to their current division-leading status.

The point spread movement tells a compelling story, opening with the Steelers favored by 2.5 points before shifting to the key number of -3. This suggests early sharp money has backed the home team. The Steelers have been a strong bet in this spot, covering the spread in four of their last five games as a home favorite. However, a significant counter-trend emerges: the Steelers are 0-4 against the spread in their last four primetime games and have lost their last six primetime contests outright. The Dolphins counter with resilience against quality opposition, going 3-1 against the spread in their last four matchups with winning-record opponents.

The most telling line movement appears on the total, which has dropped a full two points from its opening of 44.5 down to 42.5. This sharp decline points towards expectations of a low-scoring affair, likely influenced by the potential for cold December weather at Acrisure Stadium. The under trend is supported by recent data: the over has hit in just one of the last five Steelers home games and only one of the Dolphins’ last six games overall.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code

Information regarding the specific requirements to claim any welcome bonus, including whether a promo code is needed, is not available in the provided sources. Here’s your step-by-step guide:

Create Your Account Verify Your Details Make Your Deposit Place Your Qualifying Bet: Whether you back the Steelers at -175 or take the plus-money Dolphins at +145, a winning pick unlocks your $200 bonus.

The social buzz surrounding this matchup adds another layer of intrigue. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin faces scrutiny from fans chanting “Fire Tomlin” amid playoff struggles, while Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey has dismissed these chants as “comical,” creating additional storylines heading into this primetime clash. This external noise could serve as motivation for Pittsburgh as they aim to maintain their division lead while the Dolphins push for playoff positioning in a competitive AFC landscape.