New York Red Bulls

Mohammed Sofo injury: Red Bull winger set to miss a couple weeks

Sofo Red Bulls FC Dallas US Open Cup
May 21, 2025; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Mohammed Sofo (37) kicks the ball against FC Dallas defender Kaick (55) during the first half in the round of 16 in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Red Bull New York winger Mohammed Sofo is slated to miss a couple of weeks after suffering a knee injury in preseason, amNewYork has learned. 

The 21-year-old Ghanian now faces the potential of being unavailable for the start of the 2026 MLS season, which kicks off for New York on Feb. 21 in Orlando. 

His unavailability is an early hit to Red Bull’s depth, though that department, at least on the wings, is in a far better place than it was last season. New head of sport Julian de Guzman brought new life into the club’s attack by bringing on a pair of speedy, playmaking wingers in American international Cade Cowell and Mexican international Jorge Ruvalcaba — both of whom were signed from Liga MX sides this winter. 

Their arrivals flexed Sofo into more of a reserve role, which was where he was supposed to be last season before injuries thrust him into the starting lineup. Just hours before New York’s 2025 home opener, former star winger and Scottish international Lewis Morgan was put on the injury shelf, to which Sofo responded by scoring seven minutes into his first-ever MLS start. 

Despite fading down the stretch, he recorded eight goals in 30 matches across all competitions. 

With Sofo sidelined, 20-year-old American Serge Ngoma has an opportunity to move up on the depth chart as a primary option off the bench behind Ruvalcaba and Cowell. While he played in a career-high 20 MLS matches, he only averaged just over 21 minutes per appearance.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

