Caesars Maryland promo code: $1,500 bet insurance is here for soft launch

Launch day is here with the state’s soft launch and the best Caesars Maryland promo code offer is giving new bettors an awesome choice. New players can choose between two lucrative sign-up bonuses. Let’s take a closer look at each offer.

Caesars Maryland LAUNCH OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYPICS REGISTRATION BONUS $1,500!

BET INSURANCE! SIGN UP

Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS will give bettors two opportunities. Players who place a $20+ wager will automatically receive a $100 free bet. The other option is up to $1,500 in first-bet insurance. Any losses on that first bet will be immediately refunded in site credit.

There are reasons for bettors to take advantage of either offer. The $100 free bet is one way to guarantee yourself extra bonus cash. Meanwhile, this first-bet insurance provides bettors with a way to go all-in on their first bet. Caesars Maryland is going big for today’s soft launch.

Click here and use Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS to sign up. From there, choose the $100 free bet or $1,500 in first-bet insurance.

Caesars Maryland Promo Code: $100 Free Bet

New players in Maryland can lock in a $100 free bet with this Caesars Sportsbook promo. Simply sign up and place an initial wager between $20 and $100. This will trigger a $100 free bet no matter what happens to the original wager.

In other words, your first bet could win or lose and it won’t have any impact on this free bet. Simply placing that initial wager is all it takes to lock in this bonus.

Between Monday Night Football, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football, and the World Cup, there are plenty of different ways for new players to use this free bet on Caesars Maryland. There is no shortage of options.

Get $1,500 in First-Bet Insurance Instead

While the $100 free bet is a great option, some bettors might be looking to go bigger. That’s where this $1,500 in first-bet insurance comes into play. New players can place a $100+ wager on any game today and if it loses, they will receive a full refund in site credit.

For example, someone who wagers $1,000 and loses will receive $1,000 back. Of course, anyone who wins on that first bet won’t have to worry about site credit. Winning wagers will net cold, hard cash.

Triggering either Caesars Maryland offer is about the initial wager. Anything between $20 and $100 will trigger the $100 free bet. Meanwhile, anything over $100 will qualify for this first-bet insurance.

Using This Caesars Maryland Promo Code

Signing up with this Caesars Maryland promo code won’t take long. New bettors in Maryland can take advantage of either offer by completing the simple steps below:

Click here and use promo code AMNYPICS to redirect to a registration landing page.

Create an account by providing basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Make a cash deposit through any of the secure and convenient banking methods (PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, etc.)

Download the easy-to-use mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place an initial wager on any game today. Anything between $20 and $100 will trigger the free bet offer. Anything over $100 will trigger the first-bet insurance.

Click here and use Caesars Maryland promo code AMNYPICS to sign up. From there, choose the $100 free bet or $1,500 in first-bet insurance.