Monday Night Football betting promos: Best Packers-Raiders offers from top sportsbooks

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Don’t miss out on the chance to start winning with these Monday Night Football betting promos. Instead of taking a chance on the game, get in on the action with the best NFL bonuses.

New players can sign up with DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars, and BetMGM to win on Packers-Raiders. Activate these Monday Night Football betting promos to win bonus bets and other offers.

Monday Night Football Betting Promos: How to Sign Up for the Best Bonuses

The Packers and Raiders are both in desperate need of a win tonight. Las Vegas has lost three in a row while Green Bay is coming off a bad loss to the Lions in Week 4. Here’s a look at the current odds on Monday Night Football at DraftKings Sportsbook. These odds are subject to change:

Game Spread Moneyline Total Points Green Bay Packers +2.5 (-188) +110 Over 46.5 (-108) Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 (-102) -130 Under 46.5 (-112)

Bettors can get the Raiders at -1.5 at some sportsbooks tonight. We recommend shopping around for the best lines. These Monday Night Football betting promos are a great way to hit the ground running at the best sportsbooks around.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks $1,250 in Total Bonuses

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out three different ways to win bonuses tonight. By signing up and creating an account, bettors will receive a $50 welcome bonus no questions asked. After setting up this new profile, make a cash deposit for up to $1,000 in bonuses. New users will receive a 20% match on this first deposit. Finally, bet $5 on the Packers or Raiders to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Click this link and sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook for the chance to win up to $1,250 in bonuses for Monday Night Football.

FanDuel Sportsbook App: Bet $5 on Monday Night Football, Win $200

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $200

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo is unlocking a no-brainer bonus for new players tonight. Anyone who signs up and starts with a $5 wager in the app will win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. The outcome of Monday Night Football will have no impact on whether or not this bonus converts. From there, bettors will have $200 to use on the NFL, college football, MLB Postseason, or any other game this week.

Click here and bet $5 in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Choose Between $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bet

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Bet365 Sportsbook is rolling out a choice for new players on Monday Night Football. Bettors in applicable states (OH, NJ, CO, VA, and IA) can bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets or claim a $1,000 safety net bet. This is the only Monday Night Football betting promo with a choice for football fans. Additionally, sports betting is live in Kentucky and new players on bet365 Sportsbook can bet $1 on the game to win $365 in bonuses.

Claim this new promo on bet365 Sportsbook by clicking here and claim a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet on Packers vs. Raiders. Kentucky bettors can click this link to score a $365 bonus tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1K NFL Bet or $250 Kentucky Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Caesars Kentucky! LAUNCH BONUS! CLAIM BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET LAUNCH BONUS $250 BONUS BETS

SIGN UP

Caesars Sportsbook is home to a $1,000 first bet for Monday Night Football. Place a real money wager on the Packers or Raiders tonight. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets. Any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered by this Monday Night Football betting promo. As for new players in Kentucky, bet $50 or more on the game to win $250 in bet credits. This bonus is a guarantee for new players in Kentucky.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to access this $1,000 Monday Night Football offer. Click this link to win a $250 bonus in Kentucky.

Activate $1,500 First Bet on BetMGM Sportsbook for Monday Night Football

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Don’t forget about BetMGM Sportsbook’s $1,500 first bet for new players tonight. Sign up, download the app, and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet. Next, lock in a cash wager on tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup. Players who win on this bet will win straight cash. However, anyone who misses on that first bet will get a full refund in bonus bets. Think of this opportunity as a second chance for bettors.

BetMGM Sportsbook is providing new bettors with a $1,500 first bet for Packers-Raiders tonight. Click here to sign up.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.