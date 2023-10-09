Monday Night Football betting promos: Best Packers-Raiders offers from top sportsbooks

Don’t miss out on the chance to start winning with these Monday Night Football betting promos. Instead of taking a chance on the game, get in on the action with the best NFL bonuses.
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS!
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS!
- CAESARS SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 FIRST BET!
- BET365
BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET!
- BETMGM
$1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER!
New players can sign up with DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Caesars, and BetMGM to win on Packers-Raiders. Activate these Monday Night Football betting promos to win bonus bets and other offers.
Monday Night Football Betting Promos: How to Sign Up for the Best Bonuses
The Packers and Raiders are both in desperate need of a win tonight. Las Vegas has lost three in a row while Green Bay is coming off a bad loss to the Lions in Week 4. Here’s a look at the current odds on Monday Night Football at DraftKings Sportsbook. These odds are subject to change:
|Game
|Spread
|Moneyline
|
Total Points
|Green Bay Packers
|+2.5 (-188)
|+110
|Over 46.5 (-108)
|Las Vegas Raiders
|-2.5 (-102)
|-130
|Under 46.5 (-112)
Bettors can get the Raiders at -1.5 at some sportsbooks tonight. We recommend shopping around for the best lines. These Monday Night Football betting promos are a great way to hit the ground running at the best sportsbooks around.
DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks $1,250 in Total Bonuses
SPORTSBOOK
21+ and present in
participating states.
Gambling problem?
Call 1-800-Gambler
GET $200!
+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY!CLAIM OFFER
DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out three different ways to win bonuses tonight. By signing up and creating an account, bettors will receive a $50 welcome bonus no questions asked. After setting up this new profile, make a cash deposit for up to $1,000 in bonuses. New users will receive a 20% match on this first deposit. Finally, bet $5 on the Packers or Raiders to win $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Click this link and sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook for the chance to win up to $1,250 in bonuses for Monday Night Football.
FanDuel Sportsbook App: Bet $5 on Monday Night Football, Win $200
This FanDuel Sportsbook promo is unlocking a no-brainer bonus for new players tonight. Anyone who signs up and starts with a $5 wager in the app will win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. The outcome of Monday Night Football will have no impact on whether or not this bonus converts. From there, bettors will have $200 to use on the NFL, college football, MLB Postseason, or any other game this week.
Click here and bet $5 in the FanDuel Sportsbook app to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.
Bet365 Sportsbook: Choose Between $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net Bet
States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.CLAIM NOW
OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET!GET BONUS!
Bet365 Sportsbook is rolling out a choice for new players on Monday Night Football. Bettors in applicable states (OH, NJ, CO, VA, and IA) can bet $5 to win $150 in bonus bets or claim a $1,000 safety net bet. This is the only Monday Night Football betting promo with a choice for football fans. Additionally, sports betting is live in Kentucky and new players on bet365 Sportsbook can bet $1 on the game to win $365 in bonuses.
Claim this new promo on bet365 Sportsbook by clicking here and claim a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net bet on Packers vs. Raiders. Kentucky bettors can click this link to score a $365 bonus tonight.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1K NFL Bet or $250 Kentucky Bonus
NEW PLAYER OFFER!CLAIM OFFER
ON CAESARS!BET NOW
LAUNCH BONUS!CLAIM BONUS
SIGN UP
Caesars Sportsbook is home to a $1,000 first bet for Monday Night Football. Place a real money wager on the Packers or Raiders tonight. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets. Any amount up to $1,000 will be completely covered by this Monday Night Football betting promo. As for new players in Kentucky, bet $50 or more on the game to win $250 in bet credits. This bonus is a guarantee for new players in Kentucky.
Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to access this $1,000 Monday Night Football offer. Click this link to win a $250 bonus in Kentucky.
Activate $1,500 First Bet on BetMGM Sportsbook for Monday Night Football
SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM NOW
FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER
Don’t forget about BetMGM Sportsbook’s $1,500 first bet for new players tonight. Sign up, download the app, and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet. Next, lock in a cash wager on tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup. Players who win on this bet will win straight cash. However, anyone who misses on that first bet will get a full refund in bonus bets. Think of this opportunity as a second chance for bettors.
BetMGM Sportsbook is providing new bettors with a $1,500 first bet for Packers-Raiders tonight. Click here to sign up.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.