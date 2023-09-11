Monday Night Football betting promos: Every offer you need for Bills-Jets tonight

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The Bills and Jets will put a bow on a wild Week 1 of the NFL regular season, and you can lock in on a number of awesome Monday Night Football betting promos for the matchup.

New players can activate these Monday Night Football betting promos by signing up with the links on this page. These Bills-Jets offers come with guaranteed bonuses, big first bets, and other unique promos.

Before we jump into the other offers, let’s begin with PointsBet, which is giving any new user who makes a $50+ first bet an NFL jersey from Fanatics.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Monday Night Football Betting Promos for Jets-Bills

Although all eyes are going to be on the Jets and Bills tonight, there are plenty of other ways to win this week. Bettors can start off by racking up a slew of bonuses tonight and play them into this weekend’s NFL schedule. This is the perfect way to set the stage for a busy run of September sports action.. These Monday Night Football betting promos are key to starting off with big-time winners. Let’s take a deeper dive into all the offers on the table for tonight.

DraftKings Sportsbook: How to Win $200 Instantly on MNF

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most trusted sportsbooks in the industry. Great promos like this one are a big reason why bettors are all in. After signing up, place a $5 bet on the Bills and Jets. This will trigger a $200 instant bonus. In fact, bettors will win these bonus bets before either team takes the field. That means players can flip these bonuses on other MNF markets or anything else in the app this weekend.

Activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo by clicking here. Bet $5 to win $200 instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook App Offers $200 Guaranteed Bonus

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

FanDuel Sportsbook isn’t messing around when it comes to this NFL promo. Bettors can bet $5 on any NFL team to win $200 in guaranteed bonuses. This offer will convert no matter the outcome of the original wager. We recommend taking advantage of this offer on Bills-Jets tonight. It’s worth noting that bettors will need to download the app to qualify for this offer.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and bet $5 on the Bills or Jets to win $200. Use this link to trigger this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY2GET SIGNUP BONUS BET $50 &

GET $250

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook is stepping into the NFL action with an easy winner for football fans. Signing up with promo code AMNYGET will qualify bettors for up to $250 in bonus bets. Simply sign up with this promo and place a bet of $50 or more. Bettors will win $250 in bonus bets no matter what happens in the selected game. Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYGET for a chance to win $250 in bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Claim $1,500 Bills-Jets Bet

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Sportsbook is the place to go for bettors who want to go big on Bills-Jets tonight, making it one of the best Monday Night Football betting promos. This flexible offer gives bettors the chance to bet any amount up to $1,500 on this game. That first bet will be completely covered by this promo. For example, someone who loses on a $200 bet will get $200 back in bonus bets.

Claim a $1,500 first bet on BetMGM Sportsbook for NFL Week 1. Use this link to register today.

Bet365 Sportsbook Delivers $365 Bonus

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

Bet365 Sportsbook is home to a guaranteed NFL win. New players can start off with a $1 wager on MNF in the app. That’s all it takes to win $200 in bonus bets. As soon as the original wager settles, bettors will receive these bonuses. New players in several states will be eligible for this 365-1 payout. Sign up in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, or Iowa to claim this can’t-miss offer.

Click here to activate this bet365 Sportsbook promo and bet $1 to win $365 in bonuses.