MUST WATCH VIDEO: Morning Huddle Special, Have the Giants and Jets found their QBs?

Today’s special edition episode features Eric Samulski and Giants’ beat writer Christian Arnold, discussing if the Giants and Jets are set at quarterback with Daniel Jones and Zach Wilson, respectively. Then Brooklyn-born New York Jets Sami Akleh chimes in to tell Eric why he’s wrong for doubting Wilson.

The Morning Huddle: Special Edition on NY Quarterbacks

