Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Giants

MUST WATCH VIDEO: Morning Huddle Special, Have the Giants and Jets found their QBs?

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
Morning Huddle Daniel Jones Zach Wilson

The Morning Huddle is amNew York Sports’ flagship sports show, available weekly on YouTube. 

Today’s special edition episode features Eric Samulski and Giants’ beat writer Christian Arnold, discussing if the Giants and Jets are set at quarterback with Daniel Jones and Zach Wilson, respectively. Then Brooklyn-born New York Jets Sami Akleh chimes in to tell Eric why he’s wrong for doubting Wilson. 

You can find our weekly shows on YouTube, as well as check out our weekly NFL betting podcast on Apple, Spotify, and more. 

The Morning Huddle: Special Edition on NY Quarterbacks

For more New York NFL, MLB, and NBA sports content, visit amNY Sports

Morning Huddle focuses on Giants Daniel Jones
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) walks off the field after playing against the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.AP Photo/Seth Wenig

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC