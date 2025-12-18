Mets rumors: Why hasn’t Munetaka Murakami signed yet?

Mar 21, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Japan third baseman Munetaka Murakami (55) looks on after hitting a home run during the second inning against USA at LoanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Japanese superstar slugger Munetaka Murakami is still up for grabs, and time is running out for MLB teams to claim him.

The 25-year-old has until Monday at 5 p.m. ET until his 45-day window to sign with a major-league club expires after he was posted early last month by his NPB team, the Yakult Swallows. If he is unsigned by then, he must return to Japan for the 2026 season.

His offensive upside is undeniable. He hit an NPB record 56 home runs back in 2022 and has been one of the more consistent sluggers since. But behind the headlining numbers lay obvious concerns.

Murakami is viewed as a first baseman by MLB clubs, despite being a natural third baseman, and a liability at that.

His strikeout rate is alarmingly high, flirting with 30% against weaker pitching in Japan. He has also struggled mightily against high-velocity pitchers over 93 mph, which might be providing pause for teams that would have to dole out a sizable contract for his services.

Still, the Yakyu Cosmopolitan, which covers Japanese baseball and has extensively followed Murakami’s career, still sees a considerably high ceiling for him after an expected adjustment period:

“The ceiling for him is a [Rafael] Devers, [Matt] Olson, [Nick] Kurtz-esque superstar capable of a .900+ OPS and 50+ HR season The 50th percentile outcome for me is indeed [Joey] Gallo, but the good version of him. I do think it will take time for him to adjust, though. And he needs time to figure it out at the MLB level, even if he’s striking out like 40% of the time for the first month, because he’s not going to get better by seeing minor league pitching like some are suggesting. His hit tool has genuinely regressed to a point where his contact rates would essentially be untenable if it goes down any further.”

The Mets’ link to Murakami has cooled as the offseason progressed, even though the need for a first baseman has only intensified. They let franchise first baseman Pete Alonso walk to the Baltimore Orioles on a five-year, $155 million deal and have signed infielder Jorge Polanco, who is expected to take at-bats as a first baseman and a designated hitter.

Still, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns personally scouted Murakami this season, making trips to Japan, and should his price tag fall as his deadline nears, perhaps the Mets swoop in.

