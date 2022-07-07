Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Tennis

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before semifinal with injury

By Howard Fendrich, AP
0
comments
Posted on
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after losing a point as he plays Taylor Fritz of the US in a men's singles quarterfina.
Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacts after losing a point as he plays Taylor Fritz of the US in a men’s singles quarterfina.
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle.

“Unfortunately, as you can imagine, if I am here, it’s because I have to pull out from the tournament,” Nadal said during a news conference at the All England Club on Thursday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios for a berth in the final on Friday.

Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is the sports editor of amNewYork.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC