NBA All-Star balloting to begin December 11

New Yorkers who can’t wait for this year’s NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden will be forced to wait longer than usual to vote for who will play in the game.

The league announced yesterday that balloting will not begin until Dec. 11 and will feature every player instead of a select 60 as in year’s past. Usually, All-Star voting would begin this week, when most teams have yet to play 10 games. Now, fans looking to vote for the season’s top performers will have more than 25% of the season to evaluate.

“Our choice to include all NBA players is both a tribute to their skills and achievements, and another way to engage our fans in the full experience of NBA All-Star by giving them every option” NBA president of basketball operations Rod Thorn said in a statement.

The All-Star Game will take place on Feb. 15 at the Garden, and All-Star Saturday will take place a day earlier at Barclays Center.