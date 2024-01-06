Quantcast
Sports

NBA betting promos: Grab 6 sportsbook bonuses for weekend NBA games from ESPN BET, Caesars, more

By: Russ Joy Posted on
NBA betting promos
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Sign up with these NBA betting promos for a good start to 2024. We have listed all of the top sportsbook offers, starting with our ESPN BET promo code. Click here to register with our code AMNY and get $150 in bonus bets with a $10+ wager.

If you register on several sportsbook apps and use our sign-up offers, you’ll be able to shop around for additional NBA betting promos. There are four games on Saturday.

  • Celtics vs. Pacers
  • Knicks vs. Wizards
  • Jazz vs. 76ers
  • Bucks vs. Rockets

Top NBA betting promos for start 2024

NBA Betting Promos Promo Code New-User Offer
ESPN BET AMNY Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus
DraftKings N/A Wager $5, Get $150 Bonus
FanDuel N/A Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus
Caesars AMNY1000 Bet Up to $1K
Bet365 AMNYXLM $1K Safety Net or $150 Bonus
BetMGM AMNY1500 Bet Up to $1,500

Begin the new year with all of the following NBA betting promos to snag over $3K in bonuses. After following our links, you will be asked to enter basic information to confirm your identity and age. Then, download the corresponding mobile app and make your first deposit. Be sure to understand the terms and conditions before placing your first wager. Knowing the rules will give you the best chance at making a profit.

ESPN BET Promo Code Unlocks $150 Bonus

ESPN BET Sportsbook

Click here to sign up using our ESPN BET promo code AMNY and make your first $10 wager on any NBA game. Regardless of the outcome, you will receive $150 in bonus bets. ESPN BET also releases new odds boosts and special markets every day for NBA games.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook

DRAFTKINGS
SPORTSBOOK

Sign up here on DraftKings Sportsbook to get another $150 in bonus bets. All it takes is a $5 wager on an NBA game, and the outcome doesn’t matter. DraftKings is one of my favorite options for live betting. New customers can also get free access to NBA League Pass, making it easy to stream games.

FanDuel Offer Activates $150 Bonus

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

Click here to unlock the best offer on FanDuel Sportsbook. Gain $150 in bonus bets this weekend by making a $5 wager. I’m taking the Celtics-Pacers game to be a high-scoring matchup. Check the promotions page to find additional NBA bonuses.

Use Our Caesars Promo Code for a $1K NBA Bet

Caesars Sportsbook

Register here to use our Caesars promo code CLEV1000 and wager up to $1,000. It can be on any NBA game and market, such as a player prop or spread. If it loses, you will get a refund in bonus bets. Customers also have access to daily odds boosts and a rewards program.

Bet365: Choose Between $150 Bonus & $1K Bet

BET365 SPORTSBOOK

Click here to sign up on bet365 and choose between two NBA betting promos this weekend. Either make a $5 wager to unlock $150 in bonus bets or start with a $1K first-bet safety net. Then, select any NBA game on the bet365 app to find a list of SGP boosts.

Bet Up to $1,500 on BetMGM Sportsbook

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

Sign up here to wager up to $1,500 on BetMGM. Make your biggest wager of the weekend on the “King of Sportsbooks.” If it loses, you will be sent a refund in bonus bets. Explore all of the spreads, totals, and props before deciding your bet.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It’s Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: [email protected]

