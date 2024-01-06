NBA betting promos: Grab 6 sportsbook bonuses for weekend NBA games from ESPN BET, Caesars, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sign up with these NBA betting promos for a good start to 2024. We have listed all of the top sportsbook offers, starting with our ESPN BET promo code. Click here to register with our code AMNY and get $150 in bonus bets with a $10+ wager.

If you register on several sportsbook apps and use our sign-up offers, you’ll be able to shop around for additional NBA betting promos. There are four games on Saturday.

Celtics vs. Pacers

Knicks vs. Wizards

Jazz vs. 76ers

Bucks vs. Rockets

Top NBA betting promos for start 2024

NBA Betting Promos Promo Code New-User Offer ESPN BET AMNY Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus DraftKings N/A Wager $5, Get $150 Bonus FanDuel N/A Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Caesars AMNY1000 Bet Up to $1K Bet365 AMNYXLM $1K Safety Net or $150 Bonus BetMGM AMNY1500 Bet Up to $1,500

Begin the new year with all of the following NBA betting promos to snag over $3K in bonuses. After following our links, you will be asked to enter basic information to confirm your identity and age. Then, download the corresponding mobile app and make your first deposit. Be sure to understand the terms and conditions before placing your first wager. Knowing the rules will give you the best chance at making a profit.

ESPN BET Promo Code Unlocks $150 Bonus

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET $10,

GET $150 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

Click here to sign up using our ESPN BET promo code AMNY and make your first $10 wager on any NBA game. Regardless of the outcome, you will receive $150 in bonus bets. ESPN BET also releases new odds boosts and special markets every day for NBA games.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $150!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up here on DraftKings Sportsbook to get another $150 in bonus bets. All it takes is a $5 wager on an NBA game, and the outcome doesn’t matter. DraftKings is one of my favorite options for live betting. New customers can also get free access to NBA League Pass, making it easy to stream games.

FanDuel Offer Activates $150 Bonus

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Click here to unlock the best offer on FanDuel Sportsbook. Gain $150 in bonus bets this weekend by making a $5 wager. I’m taking the Celtics-Pacers game to be a high-scoring matchup. Check the promotions page to find additional NBA bonuses.

Use Our Caesars Promo Code for a $1K NBA Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Register here to use our Caesars promo code CLEV1000 and wager up to $1,000. It can be on any NBA game and market, such as a player prop or spread. If it loses, you will get a refund in bonus bets. Customers also have access to daily odds boosts and a rewards program.

Bet365: Choose Between $150 Bonus & $1K Bet

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Click here to sign up on bet365 and choose between two NBA betting promos this weekend. Either make a $5 wager to unlock $150 in bonus bets or start with a $1K first-bet safety net. Then, select any NBA game on the bet365 app to find a list of SGP boosts.

Bet Up to $1,500 on BetMGM Sportsbook

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up here to wager up to $1,500 on BetMGM. Make your biggest wager of the weekend on the “King of Sportsbooks.” If it loses, you will be sent a refund in bonus bets. Explore all of the spreads, totals, and props before deciding your bet.