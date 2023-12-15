NBA betting promos: How to win up to $4,050 in Friday night bonuses from ESPN BET, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Friday is a big night on the hardwood and the latest NBA betting promos will unlock the best bonuses for the games. Bettors can take advantage of the top boosts and bonuses in time for tip-off. Let’s take a closer look at how to activate these offers.

ESPN BET (MUST USE CODE AMNY) $250 BONUS BET NOW

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS! BET NOW

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS IF YOUR TEAM WINS! BET NOW

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK $1,000 FIRST BET! BET NOW

BET365 BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! BET NOW

BETMGM $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER! BET NOW

New players who redeem these NBA betting promos can claim guaranteed bonuses, odds boosts, and other unique offers. Sign up with ESPN BET, DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, bet365, and BetMGM to hit the ground running on this NBA Friday night.

NBA Betting Promos: Claim the 6 Best Friday Bonuses

Sportsbooks NBA Friday Betting Promos Promo Code ESPN BET Bet $10, Win $250 Bonus Guaranteed AMNY DraftKings Bet $5, Score $150 Instant Bonus No Code FanDuel Bet $5 on any NBA Moneyline, Get $150 If Your Team Wins No Code Caesars $1,000 First Bet on Caesars AMNY81000 Bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net AMNYXLM BetMGM $1,500 First Bet Offer AMNY1500

Choose from eight games in the NBA tonight. The season is well past the 20-game mark, which is often seen as enough time to get a feel for the league. Teams that are in the mix at this point usually have a strong chance to stay in the playoff picture. That means a team like the Orlando Magic is transitioning from an early-season surprise to a legitimate troublemaker in the Eastern Conference. Orlando faces off against the Celtics in Boston tonight in what is the best matchup of the evening. But again, that’s just one of many games bettors can choose from when it comes to these NBA betting promos.

ESPN BET Promo Code: Bet $10, Win $250

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY SIGNUP BONUSBET ANYTHING,GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

Click here to start the registration process on ESPN BET. Make sure to use promo code AMNY to unlock this offer. Bettors who use our code will get an extra $50 on top of the standard $200 welcome bonus. This means bettors will get $250 in bonuses after placing a $10 wager on any NBA game tonight. The best part about this promo is that bettors will collect the bonus bets no matter the outcome of the original wager. In addition to this welcome bonus, players can lock in daily odds boosts for the action.

DraftKings Sportsbook: How to Flip $5 Into $150

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WYBET $5,

GET $150!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! : AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WYBET $5,GET $150!+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Click this link here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and turn a $5 wager on the NBA into $150 in bonuses instantly. This is a no-brainer offer for bettors because the bonus bets will hit your account in seconds. In fact, bettors who take advantage of this offer will be able to set themselves up with bonus bets to use throughout the weekend. We also recommend checking out the promos page for other offers like a daily no sweat same game parlay.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get the App, Score 30-1 Odds Boost

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUSBET $5

GET $150

IF YOUR BET WINS! BET $5GET $150IF YOUR BET WINS! CLAIM OFFER

Register here and get started with a 30-1 moneyline boost for any NBA team tonight. New players who sign up and redeem this offer can bet $5 on any team to win $150 in bonuses. Picking a winner is half the battle, but there are great options like the Pacers against the Wizards or Sixers against the Pistons. It’s worth noting that this promo is only available via the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Players can sign up on a computer, but they must download the app to score this 30-1 moneyline boost.

Unlock $1,000 First Bet on Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000

ON CAESARS! SIGNUP BONUSUP TO $1,000 BACKON CAESARS! BET NOW

Get started by clicking here and inputting Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000. From there, bettors will be eligible for a $1,000 first bet on Caesars. This means players who take advantage of this offer will have the opportunity to go big on any NBA game tonight. Place a cash wager of up to $1,000 on any game. If that first bet loses, players will receive an instant refund in bonus bets. There are also dozens of odds boosts to choose from on everything from the NBA and NFL to auto racing and UFC. In other words, there should be something for everyone.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM: Choose Between 2 NBA Promos

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFERBET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! BET $5, GET $150!OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Sign up and activate bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM by clicking here. This is one of the most unique offers on the market because it sets new bettors up with a guaranteed winner or a $1,000 safety net bet. New players can bet $5 on the NBA tonight. Win or lose on that original wager, bettors will receive $150 in bonuses once the game concludes. On the other hand, players can place a cash wager of up to $1,000 on the game. Bet365 Sportsbook will provide a safety net in bonuses if that first bet loses.

Redeem $1,500 First Bet With BetMGM Sportsbook

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW

FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.$1,500

Click here to activate the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code AMNY1500. This will unlock a $1,500 first bet for bettors to use on the NBA tonight or any other market throughout the weekend. It’s worth noting that this is the sportsbook promo with the highest potential. No other offer comes close to the $1,500 in bonuses this promo offers. Bettors can start with a cash wager on any game to get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.