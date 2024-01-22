Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Eight games are on Monday night’s docket and we’ve put together a list of the five best NBA betting promos. This includes guaranteed bonuses and more from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and bet365.

If you want to activate the five best NBA betting promos, you’ll lock-in guaranteed bonus bets, first-bet offers, and odds boosts. In total, you can secure over $3,500 in bonuses.

NBA Betting Promos Offer $3,508 Bonuses from DraftKings, BetMGM, More

Sportsbooks NBA Promo Codes NBA Betting Promos DraftKings Sportsbook No Code Required With Our Links Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus FanDuel Sportsbook No Code Necessary Through Our Links Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Win or Lose Caesars Sportsbook AMNY81000 $1,000 Bet On Caesars BetMGM AMNY158 Bet $5, Get $158 Bonus Bet365 AMNYXLM $2,000 First-Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

Tonight’s docket of games includes Cavaliers-Magic, Spurs-76ers, Bucks-Pistons, Grizzlies-Raptors, Hornets-Timberwolves, Celtics-Mavericks, Bulls-Suns, and Hawks-Kings. All of the NBA betting promos below are applicable to any of Monday night’s matchups, as well as other NBA games this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook has the largest guaranteed bonus in the business. If you sign up through our links, you won’t need to enter a promo code to turn a $5 bet into a $200 bonus. You can opt to bet $5 on the Cavs to win, the Celtics to cover the spread, or Joel Embiid to score 30+ points. Win or lose, you’ll earn a 40x return in bonus bets.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus No Matter What

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5

GET $150

IN BONUS BETS! BET NOW

Sports bettors who sign up for an account today will lock-in a 30x return in bonus bets no matter what. All it takes is a $5 wager on any betting market to earn $150 in bonus bets. You can then head to the promos section to get a 30% same-game parlay boost for any NBA game.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab a $150 bonus with a $5+ wager on any NBA game.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 Unlocks $1,000 Bet On Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

If you’re looking for a significant first-bet offer, Caesars has you covered. This $1,000 bet on Caesars is one of the biggest NBA betting promos in the industry. Your first wager of up to $1,000 will be backed by Caesars with bonus bets. There are also great odds boosts available like:

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 29.5 Points & Over 11.5 Rebounds (+175)

Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell & Tyrese Maxey Each Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs (+210)

Joel Embiid & Tyrese Maxey Each Over 29.5 Points (+265)

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 to earn a $1,000 first on Caesars.

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM Activates $2K First-Bet Safety Net or $150 Bonus

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $2,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Bet365 has a pair of NBA betting promos to choose from. The first offer is a $2,000 first-bet safety net, which can be applied to any betting market. If your bet loses, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $2,000. You could instead opt for the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer, which will earn you a $150 bonus win or lose when you wager $5+ on any game or player prop.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM for a $2,000 first-bet safety net or a $150 guaranteed bonus for any NBA game.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY158 Initiates Bet $5, Get $158 Bonus Offer

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK GET A $158 BONUS! CLAIM NOW PROMO CODE: AMNY158 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. BET $5, GET $158!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

The last offer on our list is a sizable $158 guaranteed bonus from BetMGM. All you’ll need to do is wager $5 or more on any of tonight’s NBA games to secure $158 in bonus bets. You could wager $5 on the Suns to win or Victor Wembanyama to record a double-double. No matter how the bet settles, you’ll pick up a $158 bonus.

Click here to apply BetMGM bonus code AMNY158 and bet $5, get $158 in bonus bets win or lose.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.