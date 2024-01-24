NBA betting promos: Over $3,500 in sportsbook offers on BetMGM, FanDuel, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Use all of the best NBA betting promos for the matchups on Wednesday night. We have made it easy for new customers to sign up on BetMGM, FanDuel, and all of the other top sportsbook apps. Bettors can claim over $3,600 in bonuses with the following offers.

Once you sign up with these welcome offers, you will have access to more NBA betting promos and rewards. You can find spreads, totals, and props for all of these matchups on Wednesday night.

Hornets vs. Pistons

Timberwolves vs. Wizards

Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Suns vs. Mavericks

Thunder vs. Spurs

Hawks vs. Warriors

Top NBA Betting Promos on Wednesday Night

NBA Betting Promos Promo Code New-User Offer BetMGM AMNY158 Bet $5, Get $158 Bonus Caesars Sportsbook AMNY81000 Wager Up to $1K Bet365 AMNYXLM $150 Bonus or $2K Safety Net DraftKings Sportsbook N/A Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus FanDuel Sportsbook N/A Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

We recommend using multiple NBA betting promos. This will allow you to shop around for the best odds and in-app offers. It only takes a few minutes to register. You will be asked to enter basic information to confirm your age. Then, choose a banking method to deposit money into your account. Methods will include online banking, PayPal, and credit/debit cards. Know the terms and conditions of the sign-up bonuses for a better chance at making a profit.

BetMGM Offer Unlocks $158 Bonus

Click here to sign up with our BetMGM bonus code AMNY158. After placing a $5 bet on any NBA game, you will be sent $158 in bonus bets. This is a special offer because of Super Bowl 58, which is just a few weeks away.

Wager Up to $1K with the Caesars Promo Code

Sign up here to use our Caesars promo code AMNY81000. New customers can start with an aggressive wager on any NBA game. If you lose a bet up to $1,000, Caesars will send you a bonus bet as a refund. Also, there are new odds boosts available every day for NBA games and other sports.

Claim $150 Bonus or $2K Safety Net on Bet365

Register here on bet365 Sportsbook to choose between two NBA betting promos on Wednesday night. The first option is a guaranteed $150 bonus, which you can unlock with a $5 wager on any NBA game. The outcome of this bet doesn’t matter. The other offer is a first-bet safety net up to $2,000. A losing wager will result in a bonus bet refund. Select any of the NBA games on the bet365 app to find a list of SGP boosts.

DraftKings: Bet $5, Get $200 NBA Bonus

Sign up here on DraftKings Sportsbook and place your first $5 bet on any NBA game. No matter the outcome, you will receive $200 in bonus bets to use on the NBA. This is one of my favorite apps for live betting during NBA games. In addition to countless betting options, customers can compete for prizes in free contests.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus on FanDuel

Click here to unlock the best welcome offer on FanDuel Sportsbook. You will be sent a $150 bonus regardless of the result of your first $5 wager. FanDuel regularly releases NBA betting promos, such as parlay insurance offers and profit boosts.

