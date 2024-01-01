Quantcast
Sports

NBA betting promos: Ring in 2024 with the best sportsbook bonuses on FanDuel, DraftKings, more

By: Russ Joy Posted on
NBA betting promos
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Start the year with the best NBA betting promos to unlock well over $3K in sportsbook bonuses. After you register with the welcome offers on this page, you will have access to more NBA bonuses throughout the season.

Online sports betting has come a long way in the US over the past few years. You can bet on much more than just the winning team. Use these sportsbook app to place props on Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and other players. Other features include live betting, parlay builders, free contests and futures. Right now, the Celtics have the best odds to win the NBA Finals.

Use the NBA betting promos on our page and place your first wager on any Monday night game.

  • Timberwolves vs. Knicks
  • Cavaliers vs. Raptors
  • Pistons vs. Rockets
  • Pacers vs. Bucks
  • Hornets vs. Nuggets
  • Trail Blazers vs. Suns
  • Mavericks vs. Jazz
  • Heat vs. Clippers

Guide for Using NBA Betting Promos

NBA Betting Promos Promo Code New-User Offer
DraftKings Sportsbook None Needed Bet $5 for a $150 Bonus
FanDuel Sportsbook None Needed Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus
Caesars Sportsbook AMNY81000 Wager Up to $1K
Bet365 AMNYXLM $1K Bet or $150 Bonus
BetMGM AMNY1500 Wager Up to $1,500

We recommend starting with several of these NBA betting promos. Use multiple sportsbook apps to shop around for free contests, ongoing bonuses and the best odds. Understand the terms for each offer before placing your first wager. This will give you the best chance of making a profit. Every app has a list of accepted banking methods customers can use for making a deposit, such as PayPal or online banking. You will be asked to enter basic info during registration to confirm your identity and age.

Wager $5 on DraftKings for a $150 Bonus

DRAFTKINGS
SPORTSBOOK

CLAIM NOW
Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WYBET $5,
GET $150!
+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY!CLAIM OFFER

Sign up here to activate the best welcome offer on DraftKings. Make a $5 wager on any NBA game to release $150 in bonus bets. The app is currently giving customers access to NBA League Pass, so you can stream every game.

FanDuel Offer Unlocks $150 NBA Bonus

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

CLAIM NOW
SIGNUP BONUSBET $5
GET $150
IN BONUS BETS!CLAIM OFFER

Click here to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and make your first $5 wager on any NBA game. No matter the outcome, you will be sent $150 in bonus bets.

Bet Up to $1K on NBA with Our Caesars Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook

NEW PLAYER OFFER!

CLAIM OFFER
PROMO CODE:
AMNY81000
SIGNUP BONUSUP TO $1,000 BACK
ON CAESARS!BET NOW

Sign up here using our Caesars promo code and make a wager up to $1K on the game of your choice. If it loses, Caesars will send you a bonus bet of the same amount as a refund. The app also released new odds boosts every day for NBA fans.

Bet365 Offers Gives New Users Two Options

BET365 SPORTSBOOK

CLAIM NOW
NEW SIGN-UP OFFERBET $5, GET $150!
OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET!GET BONUS!

Click here to use our bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM and choose between two NBA betting promos. New customers can either claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager or start with a bet up to $1,000. Then, select any game on the app to find a list of SGP boosts.

BetMGM Promo Code Activates $1,500 Wager for Any NBA Game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER!

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.$1,500
FIRST BET OFFER!CLAIM OFFER

Sign up here on the “King of Sportsbooks” and make your biggest wager of the night. If you lose your first bet up to $1,500, BetMGM will give you a refund in bonus bets. This is one of the better options for earning perks through the rewards program.

