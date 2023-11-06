NBA betting promos: Score $4,000 in bonuses for 12-game Monday schedule

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Another week of must-watch NBA action tips off tonight, so score up to $4,000 in bonus bets and win cold, hard cash through some of the industry’s best NBA betting promos. From no-brainer “Bet & Get” promotions to offers covering four-digit first bets, basketball fans can find several exciting ways to bet on the action tonight and beyond.

Explore the top NBA betting promos below and build a bankroll on several of the nation’s best online sportsbooks for an eventful basketball season.

NBA Betting Promos for Nov. 6 Games

Betting Promos New User Offers Promo Codes DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus Bets No Code Required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Win or Lose No Code Required Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code $1,000 First Bet AMNY81000 Bet365 Bonus Code Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net AMNYXLM BetMGM Bonus Code $1,500 First-Bet Offer AMNY1500

The NBA season is still less than two weeks old. Teams are building chemistry on the fly and finding their groove for a long 82-game season. That’s why many betting sites, like the ones we’ll discuss below, give players guaranteed rewards or do-over bonus bets if the team you wager on tonight has yet to reach its ceiling.

New bettors can dive into the betting markets on the following 12 NBA games tonight (all times EST):

Spurs at Pacers – 7:10 p.m.

Wizards at 76ers – 7:10 p.m.

Warriors at Pistons – 7:10 p.m.

Mavericks at Magic – 7:10 p.m.

Lakers at Heat – 7:40 p.m.

Bucks at Nets – 7:40 p.m.

Clippers at Knicks – 7:40 p.m.

Hawks at Thunder – 8:10 p.m.

Celtics at Timberwolves – 8:10 p.m.

Kings at Rockets – 8:10 p.m.

Jazz at Bulls – 8:10 p.m.

Pelicans at Nuggets – 9:10 p.m.

Many of the game’s brightest stars take the court tonight. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs battle Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers, while Zion Williamson and the Pelicans face Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. You also have recent playoff rematches like Lakers-Heat and Bucks-Nets, plus James Harden’s Clippers debut against the Knicks.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo: Bet $5 on Any Game, Get $200 Instantly

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $200” leads off the list of NBA betting promos. Sign up for a new account, then place $5 on any NBA game. Regardless of the odds or outcome, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets on the spot. This gives you an instant bankroll for more wagers tonight and throughout the following week.

Click here to activate our DraftKings promo links and score a “Bet $5, Get $200” offer for the NBA.

FanDuel Welcome Offer: Win $150 Bonus + Three Months of NBA League Pass

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

+ A PROFIT BOOST EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

New FanDuel customers qualify for a “Bet $5, Get $150” promo. Make a qualifying $5+ wager on any NBA moneyline, and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets plus every dollar of cash profit if your team wins. FanDuel will also email a three-month trial code for NBA League Pass, even if your initial wager settles as a loss.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook here and bet $5 on any NBA to win for a shot at $150 in bonus bets and three guaranteed months of NBA League Pass.

Bet365 Promises $150 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet with NBA Betting Promos

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

The next entries belong to bet365. When you sign up through this post, you can choose between two promotions. The “Bet $5, Get $150” unlocks $150 in bonus bets after any $5 wager, win or lose. Alternatively, the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net refunds eligible losses with up to $1,000 in refunded bonus bets.

Activate the bet365 sign-up links here and dive into Monday’s NBA action with the “Bet $5, Get $150” or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Get $1,500 for First NBA Bet

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

The First Bet Offer from BetMGM covers wagers worth an industry-best $1,500. Use the bonus code AMNY1500 to sign up in your eligible state, then place up to $1,500 on the NBA for your first wager. BetMGM refunds losses with bonus bets, dividing the return into five increments that give users multiple chances to re-stock their accounts with cash.

Click here to trigger the BetMGM bonus code AMNY1500 and score the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Place $1,000 NBA Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Rounding out the list of NBA betting promos is a $1,000 first bet on Caesars. Activate the promo code AMNY81000 and risk up to a grand on any prop or parlay from tonight’s NBA. A win delivers cash profit, but a loss returns a one-time bonus bet and a well-deserved second chance at cold, hard cash.

Qualify for a $1,000 NBA bet on the house after utilizing our Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000 here.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.