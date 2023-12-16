Quantcast
Sports

NBA betting promos: Score over $4K in bonuses for Saturday games

This Saturday features 10 games and these NBA betting promos will unlock the top offers. Although some promos are better than others, there are a wide range of ways to bet on the NBA today. Let’s take a closer look at these weekend offers.

Bettors can sign up and start taking advantage of the top NBA betting promos by signing up with the six best sportsbooks. Get started with ESPN BET, DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, bet365, and BetMGM.

Top NBA Betting Promos: Score 6 Best Bonuses

Sportsbooks NBA Betting Promos NBA Promo Codes
ESPN BET Bet Anything, Get $250 Guaranteed Bonus AMNY
DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $5, Get $150 Instant Bonus No Code
FanDuel Sportsbook Bet $5 on Moneyline, Get $150 If Your Team Wins No Code
Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 First Bet on Caesars AMNY81000
Bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net AMNYXLM
BetMGM $1,500 First Bet Offer AMNY1500

Some of these offers are indeed better than others, but each one brings something unique to the table. With 10 different games to choose from, there should be something for every basketball fan. We are focusing on a few of the better matchups today — Pacers-Timberwolves, Nuggets-Thunder, and Knicks-Clippers. These are star-studded matchups featuring up-and-comers like Tyrese Haliburton and old heads like Kawhi Leonard. Remember, new players who activate these NBA betting promos can start winning bonuses on any of the games today.

ESPN BET Promo: Redeem Code AMNY for $250 Bonus

ESPN BET Sportsbook

NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+.

Click here and input ESPN BET promo code AMNY to unlock the best bonus on the market. New players who lock in a $10 bet on the NBA will win $250 in bonuses guaranteed. Bettors will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly and another $50 bonus within 24-48 hours. We also recommend checking out the daily odds boosts available for these games. ESPN BET is constantly running out new promos and offers for basketball fans.

DraftKings Sportsbook Turns $5 Into $150

Click this link to start signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook and turn a $5 wager into $150 in bonuses. Players who take advantage of this opportunity can win $150 in bonuses with a small wager on the NBA. That’s all it takes to start off with a win on this fine Saturday. Additionally, bettors can lock up a no sweat same game parlay for any NBA game. This no sweat same game parlay offer is a daily opportunity for new players.

FanDuel Sportsbook App: How to Win $150 on the NBA

21+ and present in participating states.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking here and downloading the easy-to-use app. This will provide bettors with a 30-1 moneyline boost to use on any NBA team tonight. Although this promo requires a bit of skill to win, it’s a low-risk, high-reward play. Start with a $5 moneyline bet on the NBA to win $150 in bonuses. There are heavy favorites on the board like the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Caesars Promo Code AMNY81000: Activate $1K NBA Bet

Caesars Sportsbook

Activate the Caesars promo code AMNY81000 by clicking here. This unlocks a four-figure offer for bettors to use on the NBA or any other game this weekend. Start with a cash wager on the NBA. Bettors who miss on that first bet will receive a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets for up to $1,000. On the flip side, anyone who wins will receive straight cash winnings. Don’t forget about the different daily odds boosts available in the Caesars app for the NBA too.

Unlock 2 Offers on Bet365 Sportsbook for the NBA

BET365 SPORTSBOOK

States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA.

Register here and input bet365 promo code AMNYXLM for the NBA today. This is a unique offer because bettors can choose between two types of bonuses. Players can lock up a $150 guaranteed winner with a $5 wager on any NBA game. This is a no-brainer for anyone who wants to start with an easy win. As for players who want to go bigger, there is the option of a $1,000 safety net bet as well.

BetMGM Sportsbook Delivers $1,500 First Bet Bonus

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK

Click here and apply BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code AMNY1500 for a $1,500 first bet on the NBA today. Again, anyone who misses on this first bet will be eligible for a refund in bonus bets. This is a massive opportunity for basketball fans and it’s the largest promotion on the market. Any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered by BetMGM. This is one way to hit the ground running on the NBA this weekend.

21+ and present in participating states.

