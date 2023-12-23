NBA betting promos: Score over $4K in bonuses from ESPN BET, more for Saturday games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get ready for a busy weekend with the best NBA betting promos. If you sign up today, you’ll have time to trigger guaranteed bonus bets for NBA action on Christmas Day. The largest bonus is our ESPN BET promo code. Click here, register with our code AMNY, and wager $10+ on any game to score $250 in bonus bets.

There are 13 total games on Saturday, followed by five matchups on Christmas. We will be going over the welcome offers on the top sportsbook apps, but the action doesn’t end with these NBA betting promos for new users. That’s why we recommend signing up on multiple online sportsbooks. This allows customers to shop around for in-app offers and odds boosts.

Prepare for Christmas with these NBA Betting Promos

Sportsbook Promo Code NBA Betting Promos ESPN BET AMNY Bet $10, Get $250 Bonus DraftKings Sportsbook None Needed Bet $5 for a $150 Bonus FanDuel Sportsbook None Needeed Win a $5 Moneyline Wager for $150 Bonus Caesars Sportsbook AMNY8100 Wager Up to $1K Bet365 AMNYXLM $1K First-Bet Safety Net or $150 Bonus BetMGM AMNY1500 Bet Up to $1,500

There are plenty of great options for your first wager on Saturday, such as the Celtics vs. Clippers, Lakers vs. Thunder or Timberwolves vs. Kings. In addition to spreads, these games have player props and live odds. Just like any other business, these sportsbook apps are releasing special NBA betting promos for the holidays. Start with the following sign-up offers to gain bonus bets and place big wagers on your favorite markets.

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY Activates $250 Guaranteed Bonus

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

Sign up here and be sure to use our ESPN BET promo code AMNY to land the largest bonus. When using our code, you’ll get an extra $50 bonus bet compared to the welcome offer on the app. All it takes is a $10 wager on any NBA game, and the outcome doesn’t matter.

Unlock the DraftKings Offer for a $150 NBA Bonus

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $150!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Click here to unlock the welcome offer on DraftKings Sportsbook. New customers who make a $5 wager on any NBA game will receive a guaranteed $150 bonus. You can use some of these for the NBA games on Monday.

FanDuel Welcome Bonus Activates 30-1 NBA Moneyline Boost

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

IF YOUR BET WINS! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up here for FanDuel Sportsbook and make a $5 moneyline bet on any NBA game. If it wins, you’ll get a $150 bonus. The odds don’t matter, so use this offer to bet on a big favorite. FanDuel is a great app for finding more NBA betting promos on Christmas.

Wager Up to $1K with Our Caesars Promo Code

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Click here to sign up with our Caesars promo code AMNY81000. New customers can start with a wager up to $1,000 on any NBA game. If it loses, you’ll get another chance with a bonus bet of the same amount. Customers also have access to new odds boosts every day.

Choose Between Two NBA Betting Promos on Bet365

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Sign up here to choose between two offers on bet365 Sportsbook. Either secure a $150 bonus with a $5 wager or use the $1K first-bet safety net. Then, select any NBA game to find a list of SGP boosts.

Register on BetMGM to Bet Up to $1,500 on Any NBA Game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Click here to sign up for an account on BetMGM Sportsbook and place a bet up to $1,500 on any NBA matchup. A losing wager will result in a refund of bonus bets. This will convey as five equal bonus bets, so a losing $200 wager would earn you back five $40 bonus bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.