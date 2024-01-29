NBA betting promos: Secure over $3.5k bonuses from DraftKings, FanDuel, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sports bettors can get in on the action with five of the best NBA betting promos tonight. In total, you can grab over $3,500 in bonuses from DraftKings, FanDuel, and more.

New users who register for these NBA betting promos from DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and bet365 will earn a variety of bonuses. This includes bonus bets, odds boosts, and fully-backed first bets.

NBA Betting Promos: Secure $3,500+ Bonuses from DraftKings, BetMGM, More

NBA Betting Promos NBA Promo Codes New-User Offers BetMGM AMNY158 Bet $5, Get $158 bonus Caesars Sportsbook AMNY81000 Wager Up to $1,000 Bet365 AMNYXLM $150 Bonus or $2K Safety Net DraftKings Sportsbook N/A Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus FanDuel Sportsbook N/A Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Team Wins

There are 12 huge NBA games on tap for Monday night. This includes games like Clippers-Cavaliers, Suns-Heat, Pelicans-Celtics, Timberwolves-Thunder, and Bucks-Nuggets. The game between Milwaukee and Denver is especially notable, since it’ll include a pair of league MVPs going head-to-head. Let’s dive into the five best NBA betting promos for tonight.

BetMGM Bonus Code AMNY158 Unlocks Bet $5, Get $158 Bonus Offer

Click here to sign up with our BetMGM bonus code AMNY158 and unlock a bet $5, get $158 bonus offer. The great thing about this offer is that the bonus is guaranteed to convey and you can wager on any betting market. That means you could take the Bucks to win or Giannis Antetokounmpo to record a triple-double. Win or lose, you’ll get $158 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Offers $1,000 Bet on Caesars for NBA Games

Sign up here using our Caesars promo code AMNY81000 to activate a $1,000 bet on Caesars for any NBA game tonight. This offer comes with a pair of chances to earn your first win. That’s because a win will earn you a cash profit, while a loss would unlock a refund in bonus bets for use on other games. There are also great odds boosts available for tonight like:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Nikola Jokic Each Over 24.5 Points (+140)

Knicks Win & Jalen Brunson Over 34.5 Points (+190)

Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown Each Over 24.5 Points (+210)

Jarrett Allen Over 19.5 Points & Donovan Mitchell Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs (+325)

Bet365 Bonus Code AMNYXLM $2K Safety Net or $150 NFL Bonus

Click here to use our bet365 bonus code AMNYXLM to unlock your choice of two new user offers. If you simply want to turn a $5 wager into a $150 guaranteed bonus, choose the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer when signing up. If you’d rather wager up to $2,000 with a first-bet safety net, you can choose that offer instead. This would return up to $2,000 in bonus bets to your account following a loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook Brings Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for NBA Action

Sign up here on DraftKings Sportsbook and get in on the action with a bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer. This is the largest guaranteed bonus offer in the business. You can wager $5+ on any game or player prop to unlock a $200 return in bonus bets no matter what.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Team Wins

Click here to activate a brand-new FanDuel Sportsbook offer. FanDuel has upped the ante from a $150 bonus to a $200 bonus. The only real difference between this offer and DraftKings’ is that you’ll need to place a moneyline bet and your team will need to win. The heaviest favorite of the night is the Philadelphia 76ers, who are a -490 favorite on the moneyline against the Portland Trail Blazers, so that’s one worth considering with this promo.

