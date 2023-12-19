NBA betting promos: Top sportsbook offers unlock over 4K in bonuses

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Get ready for sports betting over the holiday break with the best NBA betting promos. We’ve made it easy for NBA fans to sign up with the top welcome offers on the most popular sportsbook apps in the US. This includes ESPN BET, which is offering players who click here and enter promo code AMNY a $250 guaranteed bonus. Simply wager $10 on any game after signing up with our code to get a $250 enhanced offer rather than the standard $200 bonus.

Welcome offers have the highest value, but they aren’t the last NBA betting promos you’ll find. This is a key reason why we recommend taking advantage of multiple sign-up bonuses and having more than one sportsbook app. Bettors who have several can search for the best active promos and betting odds.

NBA Betting Promos for TNT Tuesday

Sportsbook NBA Promo Codes NBA Betting Promos ESPN BET AMNY Bet $10 for a $250 Bonus DraftKings No code necessary Bet $5 for a guaranteed $150 bonus FanDuel No code required Win $150 with a $5 moneyline wager Caesars AMNY81000 Wager up to $1K Bet365 AMNYXLM $1K first-bet safety net or $150 bonus BetMGM AMNY1500 Wager up to $1,500

There are four NBA matchups on Tuesday night, including two on TNT. The Pelicans are at home against the Grizzlies, followed by the Celtics vs. Warriors. All of these betting apps have props for Zion Williamson, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, and other players. Some of the NBA betting promos allow users to start with big first wager, while others unlock guaranteed bonus bets.

ESPN BET Promo Code AMNY Unlocks $250 Bonus

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

Click here to sign up with our promo code AMNY on ESPN BET. The newest sportsbook in the country has the largest guaranteed bonus you will find. Make a $10 wager on any NBA game to receive $250 bonus bets. There are new odds boosts available every day for NBA games and other sports.

Bet $5 on DraftKings for a $150 Bonus

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $150!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up here to activate the welcome offer on DraftKings and start with a $5 wager on any NBA game. Regardless of the result, you will get $150 in bonus bets. Users will have access to a daily no-sweat SGP, which is one of many ongoing offers customers can use for NBA action.

FanDuel Offer Activates 30-1 Moneyline Boost

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW SIGNUP BONUS BET $5

GET $150

IF YOUR BET WINS! CLAIM OFFER

Register here on FanDuel Sportsbook to make a $5 wager on any NBA team to win. If they do, you’ll get a $150 bonus. The odds of your first wager don’t matter, so you can choose to bet on a big favorite. For example, I’d take the Bucks to win their home game against the Spurs on Tuesday night.

Wager Up to $1K on Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Click here to use our Caesars promo code and begin with a big wager on an NBA game. If you don’t win your first wager up to $1K, Caesars will send you a bonus bet of the same amount. Be more aggressive than usual since you know a second chance is waiting after a loss. Plus, Caesars has a ton of odds boosts, such as:

Pelicans Win & Zion Williamson Over 24.5 Points (+200)

Suns Win & Kevin Durant Over 34.5 Points (+275)

Stephen Curry Over 4.5 Made 3-Pt FGs & Over 6.5 Assists (+350)

Bet365: Use a $1K Safety Net or Claim $150 Bonus

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: KY, CO, LA, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $5, GET $150!

OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET! GET BONUS!

Click here to choose between two NBA betting bonuses on bet365 Sportsbook. New users can claim a $150 bonus by making a $5 wager on any game, and the result doesn’t matter. The other option is a first-bet safety net up to $1K, which works a lot like the offer on Caesars. There is also a new list of bet boosts every day for NBA games.

Wager Up to $1,500 with the BetMGM welcome offer

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Sign up here to use the largest first-bet offer on the market. BetMGM allows new users to start with a bet up to $1,500 on an NBA game. You’ll receive a refund in bonus bets if it loses. A losing $400 wager on the Suns for example, would earn you five $80 bonus bets. Check out how to level up and earn perks through the great rewards program.