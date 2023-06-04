NBA Finals betting promos: Lock up the best sportsbook offers for Game 2

The Nuggets and Heat are set to meet in Game 2 tonight, but first, bettors can take advantage of these five NBA Finals betting promos. These are five of the most unique offers out there for basketball fans.

New players can sign up and claim these NBA Finals betting promos. This will start bettors off with no-sweat bets, guaranteed bonus bets, and other unique bonuses.

NBA Finals Betting Promos: How to Sign Up

Basketball fans can go all in on Game 2 of the NBA Finals with these sportsbook offers. The Nuggets looked like a well-rested team in Game 1. Meanwhile, the Heat had no answers for Nikola Jokic. This is the first time in the NBA Playoffs that Miami is trailing in a series. It would be unwise to count them out, but Denver is going to be tough to beat. Let’s take a closer look at these NBA Finals betting promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook Unlocks $200 for the NBA Finals

Nothing is guaranteed in the NBA Finals for either team tonight. However, bettors can lock in $200 in bonus bets no matter what. Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and place a $5 wager on either team tonight. That will trigger an instant return of $200 in bonus bets. What happens in the game won’t matter as far as these bonus bets go.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and score $200 in bonus bets for Game 2 tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get the App, $2,500 No-Sweat Bet

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo qualifies as one of the largest offers out there for the NBA Finals. New players who sign up and download the app will have the chance to place a massive first bet on the game. Any amount up to $2,500 will be completely covered by this offer. In other words, someone who loses on that initial wager will get a full refund in bonus bets. That means bettors will have another chance to win on other NBA Finals games.

New players can click here to activate this FanDuel Sportsbook offer and claim a $2,500 no-sweat bet.

Caesars Sportsbook Activates the “Full Caesar” Promo

Caesars Sportsbook is going all in with a multi-faceted promo. New users can start off with a $1,250 first bet on Game 2 of the NBA Finals. However, that is just the start. New users will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. These are the keys to unlocking long-term membership perks like hotel benefits, dining packages, and other unique entertainment experiences.

Use this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL to get a $1,250 first bet and other membership perks.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Claiming This $1,000 First Bet for Heat-Nuggets

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most trusted brands in the industry. Bettors who sign up and claim this offer can go big on the Nuggets or Heat. Place a real money wager on any Game 2 market. If that bet loses, this promo will trigger an instant refund in bonus bets. Again, this is another opportunity for basketball bettors to win big on the NBA Finals.

Get this $1,000 first bet to use on the Nuggets or Heat on BetMGM Sportsbook. Click here to register.

Bet $1, Win $200 on Bet365 Sportsbook

Bet365 Sportsbook is stepping up with a guarantee for bettors ahead of tonight’s Heat-Nuggets matchup. Sign up, make a qualifying deposit of $10 or more, and place a $1 wager on either team. No matter what happens, bettors will win $200 in bonus bets as soon as the game finishes. This can set players up with bonus bets to use on other NBA Finals games.

Activate this bet365 Sportsbook promo by clicking here. Next up, bet $1 on the Nuggets or Heat to win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

