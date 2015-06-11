NBA Finals: LeBron James vs. Steph Curry

How LeBron and Curry are performing in NBA Finals

A look at the matchup between Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers through the first two games of the 2015 NBA Finals:

GAME 1: Warriors 108, Cavs 100 (OT)

LeBron James: 44 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 turnovers, 18-for-38 shooting.

Steph Curry: 26 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 4 turnovers, 10-for-20 shooting.

GAME 2: Cavs 95, Warriors 93 (OT)

LeBron James: 39 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal, 3 turnovers, 11-for-35 shooting.

Steph Curry: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 turnovers, 5-for-23 shooting.

Game 3: Cavs 96, Warriors 91

LeBron James: 40 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 4 steals, 2 blocks, 4 turnovers, 14-for-34 shooting.

Steph Curry: 27 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 6 turnovers, 10-for-20 shooting.

Game 4: Warriors 103, Cavs 82

LeBron James: 20 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 turnovers, 7-for-22 shooting.

Steph Curry: 22 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 4 turnovers, 8-for-17 shooting.

Game 5: Sunday at Golden State, 8 p.m. on ABC

Game 6: June 16 at Cleveland

Game 7: June 19 at Golden State (if necessary)