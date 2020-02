Game 1: at Golden State, Thursday, June 2, 9 p.m. on ABC. Game 2: at Golden State, Sunday, June 5, …

Game 1: at Golden State, Thursday, June 2, 9 p.m. on ABC.

Game 2: at Golden State, Sunday, June 5, 8 p.m. on ABC.

Game 3: at Cleveland, Wednesday, June 8, 9 p.m. on ABC.

Game 4: at Cleveland, Friday, June 10, 9 p.m. on ABC.

*Game 5: at Golden State, Monday, June 13, 9 p.m. on ABC.

*Game 6: at Cleveland, Thursday, June 16, 9 p.m. on ABC.

*Game 7: at Golden State, Sunday, June 19, 8 p.m. on ABC.

* if necessary

All games also will air on ESPN Radio.