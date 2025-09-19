NCAA Football Sports Betting: Sleepy Week 4 Has a Few Highlights

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Around the NCAA football landscape, Week 5 is the one most gridiron fans are waiting for. With primetime clashes like Oregon-Penn State and Alabama-Georgia, next week in college football could be an all-timer. But that doesn’t Week 4 in NCAA action won’t bring some enjoyable betting opportunities. On tap this weekend are a Big 12 matchup, an SEC contest, a primetime Florida fight, a Big 10 battle, and a football institution seeking their first win of the season. Here are five college football games to watch this weekend.

Sat. 12:00 p.m.: 17 Texas Tech (3-0) vs. 16 Utah (3-0)

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium (Salt Lake City, UT)

TV: Fox Sports

This Big 12 clash brings together two of the 11 FBS teams that have not trailed yet in a game this season. Both schools bring high-powered offenses to the gridiron, but neither squad has been tested by a defense as good as they will see this weekend. Utah brings the nation’s top rushing unit into the game but they will be countered by Texas Tech’s stout run defense. The winner of Saturday’s battle earns a massive advantage in the Big 12 standings.

Spread Utah -3.5 Money Line TEX TECH +130, Utah -156 Total 57.5 Money Against the Spread TEX TECH 66% Bets Against the Spread TEX TECH 65% Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

ESPN Analytics favors Utah with a 65% chance of winning on Saturday night.

Sat. 3:30 p.m.: 22 Auburn (3-0) vs. 11 Oklahoma (3-0)

Location: Memorial Stadium (Norman, OK)

TV: ABC

Oklahoma QB John Mateer’s 2025 Heisman Trophy candidacy faces a potential speed bump this weekend in the SEC opener for the Sooners. Auburn’s QB Jackson Arnold spent the last two seasons in Norman, Oklahoma and should feel very comfortable on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. This contest is likely to come down to the Sooners defenses’ ability to stop a Tigers offense that moves the ball heavily via the ground game.

Spread OKL -6.5 Money Line AUB +190, OKL -235 Total 46.5 Money Against the Spread OKL 84% Bets Against the Spread OKL 79% Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Oklahoma enters with a 65% chance of victory according to ESPN.

Sat. 3:30 p.m.: Purdue (2-1) vs. 24 Notre Dame (0-2)

Location: Notre Dame Stadium (South Bend, IN)

TV: NBC / Peacock

Notre Dame needs to find the win column before their NCAA season theoretically ends before the month of September does. Sure, those two losses were one score downfalls to ranked squads in Miami and Texas A&M. Those missed opportunities might come back to haunt the Fighting Irish come NCAA playoff time, but they need the wins to get back into that conversation first.

Spread ND -25.5 Money Line PUR +1400, ND -4000 Total 51.5 Money Against the Spread ND 60% Bets Against the Spread ND 58% Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

Notre Dame is a heavy favorite with a 93% chance of victory according to ESPN.

Sat. 7:30 p.m.: Florida (1-2) vs. 4 Miami (3-0)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL)

TV: ABC

The Gators and the Hurricanes square off for the 58th time on Saturday night. Miami leads the all-time series, 30-27. Florida’s QB DJ Lagway turned the ball over five times against LSU in last week’s loss. Will the Hurricanes be able to continue the turnover issues and turn Langway’s recent trend into a problem? The Hurricanes won last season’s matchup, 41-17, which was the season opener on the NCAA schedule for both squads.

Spread MIA -7.5 Money Line UF +235, MIA -295 Total 51.5 Money Against the Spread MIA 82% Bets Against the Spread MIA 82% Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

ESPN Analytics favors Miami with 75% chance to claim victory on Saturday.

Sat. 7:30 p.m.: 9 Illinois (3-0) vs. 19 Indiana (3-0)

Location: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

TV: NBC

Illinois and Indiana produced a 93-point overtime classic in 2023, a slim 48-45 home win for Illinois. This time, the scene shifts to Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. After a 73-0 whooping of Indiana State last week, Indiana has won 11 straight games at home dating back to their season opening tilt in 2024. More impressively, they’ve yet to lose on their home field under Curt Cignetti over the last year and a half. Will the Hoosiers be able to stop a top-10 ranked club to extend that consecutive victory streak to 12 games in their Big 10 opener?

Spread IND -6.5 Money Line ILL +188, IND -230 Total 52.5 Money Against the Spread ILL 76% Bets Against the Spread ILL 78% Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook Odds are subject to change

ESPN Analytics favors Indiana with 62% chance to win on Saturday.

New York State’s College Betting Restrictions

For New York State purposes, there are several notable restrictions in place pertaining to college athletics. First, there is no wagering on NCAA competitions happening within New York State. Secondly, wagers are not permitted on any college squads that operate within the state. Finally, individual player props on college contests are restricted under New York State law. As long as those conditions are met, players are in the clear to place bets on NCAA football contests in 2025. A brief version of the all U.S. rules governing betting on college athletics can be located on the Unabated website.

Sports betting content is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling carries financial risk. Only wager what you can afford to lose and ensure you meet legal age restrictions and location requirements. If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to 1-877-846-7369 or TEXT 467369 (HOPENY).

For information on the Giants, Jets, and NFL, visit AMNY.com