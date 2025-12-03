What’s working, what’s not for Nets at quarter-season mark?

Twenty games into the season, the Brooklyn Nets are right where many expected them to be. Sitting at 4–16 and positioned for what will likely be a top-five pick in a loaded upcoming draft, the development of their young players will be the primary focus moving forward.

The Nets secured their first home win of the season on Monday night, defeating the Charlotte Hornets 116–103. Michael Porter Jr. continued his career year, pouring in 35 points on 7-of-11 shooting from three. Brooklyn’s four rookies were a major bright spot all night, each posting a positive plus/minus, with Drake Powell leading the way. The lengthy guard scored 10 points, dished out four assists, and added three steals. Danny Wolf also finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, and a highlight-reel dunk that had Barclays Center buzzing with “oohs” and “aahs.” Egor Demin and Ben Saraf combined for 16 points.

Some takeaways:

Does Michael Porter Jr. have a long-term future in Brooklyn?

At 27 years old and with 1.5 years of control left on his contract, could Porter Jr. have played himself into the Nets’ future plans? Averaging 24.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 48% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, he could be a key contributor alongside the Nets’ young core. On the other hand, could Sean Marks trade him at the deadline for a haul, allowing the team to bottom out and secure a top-five pick? In a wide-open Eastern Conference, the Pistons could look to surround Cade Cunningham with veteran scoring, and they have the draft capital and young talent that Brooklyn would want.

Better off without Cam Thomas, but does he have any value?



After missing 57 games with a hamstring injury last year, Thomas has found himself sidelined yet again with hamstring troubles. He took a chance on himself by rejecting a two-year deal with the Nets, accepting the qualifying offer, and entering free agency as an unrestricted free agent this upcoming summer. In the eight games Thomas started this year, the 24-year-old guard showed no improvement in his playmaking or defensive game, and the Nets went winless with a 130 defensive rating. With Thomas on the floor, Brooklyn averaged just 21.9 assists per 100 possessions, dead last in the league. Without him, that number jumps to 26.8 assists per 100 possessions, which would tie for 11th in the NBA. The offensive numbers remained largely the same, which leads us into the next takeaway.

When Thomas returns, what’s his role?



Playing him 30 minutes per game could hinder the development of the young guards, who need playing time and the ball in their hands to grow. As of now, Thomas’s trade value appears bleak. He’d be a ball-dominant, rental player with injury concerns. After once looking like a potential franchise cornerstone, trading him for minimal return would be a colossal failure.

Young Core Looks Promising

After a turbulent start to the season, including ankle sprains and frequent trips between Long Island and Brooklyn, the rookies are finally starting to find their footing. Not only have the rookies shown promise, but Noah Clowney is taking a major leap in his third-year campaign. Over his past 10 games, the former first-round pick is averaging 16.7 points while shooting nearly 40% from three, highlighted by a career-high 31-point performance in a loss to crosstown rival the Knicks. In Danny Wolf’s first extended run of the season, he contributed 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists. His basketball IQ, passing reads, and cutting ability have been extraordinary in the limited action he has received. Demin and Powell are showing glimpses of their true potential, with Powell’s lockdown defense and Demin’s sharpshooting making them look like rising stars in the borough of Brooklyn.

For more on the Nets, visit AMNY.com