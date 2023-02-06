Nets attempt to expand Kyrie Irving trade falls short as GM looks to bolster roster before deadline

BROOKLYN — The Nets made the Kyrie Irving trade official a little more than an hour before they tipped off against the Los Angeles Clippers and after a whirlwind afternoon that saw general manager Sean Marks try to add a third team to the deal.

Brooklyn had been strongly connected to the Toronto Raptors, according to various NBA insiders, with the team reportedly trying to get Fred VanVleet or Pascal Siakam. In the end, the original trade that was reported on Sunday was the one that was officially announced on Monday evening.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round draft pick and second-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 will head to Brooklyn, while Irving will go to the Dallas Mavericks. The Nets can still trade Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith, but they cannot be packaged together going forward.

The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday at 3 p.m.

“We’re excited to add Spencer and Dorian to our roster, while also securing draft compensation that will increase our flexibility moving forward,” Marks said in a statement. “Spencer is a dynamic, multi-talented guard who we are very familiar with from his previous stint in Brooklyn. Dorian is an experienced wing who brings perimeter shooting and defensive versatility to our group. Together, the two players will fit seamlessly with our roster and provide the team with proven veteran talent.”

The official trade call to the NBA and announcement by the respective teams came after Vaughn spoke with reporters during his regularly scheduled media availability, which prevented the Nets’ coach from saying much.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was first to report the trade call had been made to the NBA just as Vaughn was wrapping up in the Barclays Center press conference room. However, speaking in general terms, he said that his message to the guys still in the locker room was to keep their focus on the present.

“Really is to be present for our group. It’s staying in the now, be present, show up. Do your job today. So pretty simple message for our group. Carryover from the second half of the last game. That awareness and sense of competitive spirit that we had, to start with that tonight.”

Inside the Nets locker room, it appeared that Irving still had the backing of his now former teammates. Nic Claxton called Irving “one of the best teammates” he has had.

“That’s still my brother (and) my mentor. We’ll continue to have a close relationship off the court. Our relationship always transcended basketball,” Claxton told reporters prior to the game.

