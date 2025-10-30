The Brooklyn Way: How the Nets connect culture and community

Oct 25, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; General view of Barclays Center during the opening tipoff during the first quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

As the Brooklyn Nets tip off the 2025–26 season, the focus isn’t just on winning games; it’s on winning hearts across the borough. The team is doubling down on its connection to Brooklyn, investing in the people, culture, and neighborhoods that give the city its unmistakable energy.

“We always try to meet the people of Brooklyn where they are and show up The Brooklyn Way, with authenticity, hustle, creativity, and inclusivity,” Andrew Karson, the team’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, said. “Brooklyn is a global center of culture, and we’re proud to represent that spirit both on and off the court.”

That mindset drives the Nets’ community engagement efforts. From youth programs like Brooklyn Basketball to citywide celebrations such as Practice in the Park and Nets Unite, the team has become a consistent presence across the borough’s neighborhoods. Karson said the organization sees its role not just as an NBA franchise, but as a community hub that reflects Brooklyn’s identity.

Brooklyn’s diversity and size make it a unique place for a professional sports team to call home. The Nets recognize the opportunity to make a lasting impact in the borough’s many neighborhoods, reaching people far beyond Barclays Center in Prospect Heights.

“Brooklyn is the most populous of the five boroughs and the most diverse city in the United States with a professional sports team,” he noted. “There is tremendous opportunity to make an impact in Brooklyn, with the borough home to so many vibrant communities across many cultures.”

Through Brooklyn Basketball, a partnership with the New York City Department of Education, the Nets have reached over 40,000 students across more than 200 schools. The program offers free basketball instruction during gym periods, accompanied by visits from current players and Nets legends. Another initiative, Read Across Brooklyn, highlights literacy and access to books for local children and families. The program brings community-based reading events to schools and libraries across the borough, aiming to make learning more engaging and inclusive.

“Our players and legends have made appearances at Brooklyn Basketball camps and clinics, creating unforgettable moments for local youth,” he said. “We want to be part of the fabric of Brooklyn and support the best of our borough.”

This year’s Practice in the Park at Potomac Playground in Bed-Stuy was the biggest in Nets history, drawing thousands of fans for an afternoon that felt more like a festival than a workout. The event featured live performances, scrimmages, and a first look at the team’s new City Edition jerseys, inspired by Brooklyn icon The Notorious B.I.G.

“The 2025–26 City Edition jerseys bring back the fan-favorite Brooklyn Camo uniform inspired by The Notorious B.I.G.,” he explained. “The Brooklyn Camo uniform sold out when originally launched and remains one of the most popular in the Nets’ Brooklyn era.”

The collaboration with Biggie’s estate included a performance from Maiya the Don and appearances from local talent curated by Type.Set.Brooklyn. From basketball games featuring borough legends to a vendor village filled with local artists and businesses, the day represented everything the Nets aim to be: a celebration of Brooklyn energy, creativity, and community pride. “It was more than just a practice,” he added. “It was a cultural event that captured the best of the local community.”

The Nets’ Unite platform has become one of the most defining aspects of their identity. Each themed game celebrates the borough’s many cultures through music, art, and community collaboration. “We take great care and intentionality in designing our Nets Unite games to celebrate the diverse cultures and identities that define Brooklyn,” Karson said. “Through collaboration with local organizations, artists, and community partners, each event is meant to be immersive and inclusive.”

Among the most popular are the West Indian Carnival and HBCU Celebration games, both of which have become season highlights. “Brooklyn is home to the largest and most diverse Caribbean community outside of the West Indies, and we proudly celebrate that heritage by infusing the vibrant spirit of Caribbean arts, music, and culture into Barclays Center,” he explained. The HBCU game honors the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, spotlighting graduates who have shaped culture and leadership in New York and beyond. “Both of these nights are powerful, high-energy celebrations that deeply resonate with our fans,” he noted.

This season, the Nets are also bringing back Biggie Nights, a celebration of The Notorious B.I.G. and Brooklyn’s influence on global music and style. The return of the Brooklyn Camo uniforms inspired a renewed collaboration with Biggie’s estate. “The Notorious B.I.G. represents the drive, authenticity, and creativity that define Brooklyn,” Karson shared. “In collaboration with his estate, Biggie Nights will feature a custom-designed court, a City Edition open video, curated musical performances, and immersive fan activations that celebrate Brooklyn’s rich legacy in music, culture, and style.”

The first Biggie Night is set for November 11 and will feature a Biggie bobblehead giveaway and a live musical performance. “It’s going to be an unforgettable night,” Karson emphasized.

Few franchises in sports bridge culture and entertainment like the Nets. The team’s brand intentionally blends basketball with Brooklyn’s creative scenes, from fashion to music.

“Being in Brooklyn gives us a distinct advantage,” Karson highlighted. “We’re uniquely positioned to tap into fashion, art, and culture in ways that elevate the Nets brand beyond traditional sports.”

Recent halftime shows have featured Brooklyn artists like Kota the Friend, while the organization’s private-label brand Berō continues to merge sportswear with streetwear. The result is a brand that reflects the city’s edge, creativity, and cultural heartbeat. “Everything we do is about more than just entertainment,” Karson said. “It’s about creating moments that reflect Brooklyn’s energy and identity.”

At the center of the Nets’ community focus is the new Brooklyn Basketball Training Center, which serves as a hub for youth development and community events. The facility will host clinics, camps, and programs designed to teach life skills in conjunction with basketball fundamentals.

“The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center is an investment in the future of our community,” Karson said. “We see it as a place for growing the game, teaching life lessons, and creating lifelong connections.”

The program also features a unique partnership with the New York Liberty, expanding opportunities for young athletes across genders. Wednesdays at the Training Center are dedicated to all-girls programming, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to inclusion and representation. “The involvement of both the Nets and Liberty strengthens the message that every young athlete belongs in the game,” Karson noted.

“These activations are designed to meet fans in their neighborhoods and collaborate with the great small businesses of Brooklyn,” Karson explained. “Whether it’s getting a fresh haircut ahead of the home opener or committing to a permanent Nets tattoo, these experiences allow fans to showcase their passion for the team while supporting local businesses.”

For the Nets, community work is not limited to the front office. Players have taken active roles in giving back, including forward Jalen Wilson, who has supported local schools by donating shoes, backpacks, and supplies to students. “It has an immense impact when players and coaches interact with kids and create connections in the community,” Karson said. “Our players understand the responsibility that comes with their platform and are dedicated to inspiring and uplifting the next generation.”

When it comes to measuring success, Karson explained that the Nets look beyond numbers and attendance. The goal is to establish meaningful and lasting relationships with the people of Brooklyn. “Through events like Practice in the Park, cultural celebrations such as Nets Unite, and youth-focused initiatives like Brooklyn Basketball, we’re making real progress toward growing fandom and delivering unforgettable experiences,” he continued. “For us, success starts with the impact we make and the response we receive from our community partners.”

With the season now underway, Karson emphasized that the Nets plan to maintain momentum with a full slate of community events, holiday initiatives, and cultural celebrations. “We’re just getting started,” he added. “We want every fan who comes to Barclays Center to feel a deep sense of community and pride for Brooklyn as part of their experience.”

