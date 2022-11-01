Nets fall apart in fourth in ugly loss to Bulls after Steve Nash fired

A change of coach didn’t seem to change the Nets’ fortunes on Tuesday night.

Brooklyn dropped its sixth game in its last eight in a 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls on the same day that they fired Steve Nash as head coach. The latest loss dropped to 2-6 on the year as their season continued on the downward trajectory it’s been on since the 2022-23 campaign tipped off last month.

It was a fourth-quarter collapse that sealed the ugly Brooklyn loss, which saw the Nets solely rely on Kevin Durant to carry the offense and Kyrie Irving had one of his worst games in recent memory. The Bulls blew open the game with a 14-2 run in the middle of the final period that saw it go from a tie game at 88 to 101-90 hole for the Nets.

The Bulls’ late game charge was led by Zach LaVine Zach LaVine, who had 20 of his final 29 points in the last 12 minutes of the game. And it was LaVine that had eight points during the roughly two-plus minute stretch where the Nets lost control of the game.

Durant carried the Nets’ offense yet again on Tuesday night and it marked the eighth consecutive game where he’s put up at least 25 points. Brooklyn needed every point from Durant with Kyrie Irving struggling massively against the Bulls.

The Nets superstar ended the night with 32 points on 9-of-17 shooting for the Nets and nine rebounds and six assists. Durant also added two blocks and a steal, but he looked out of sorts in the final minutes of the game making uncharacteristic mistakes that resulted in him finishing with six turnovers as well.

Irving was held without a point until there was 10:20 left in the game, when he finally hit a driving layup. The embattled Nets star finished the game shooting just 2-for-12 for four points. He also missed all six shots he attempted from beyond the arc.

The loss was the culmination of a chaotic day that saw the Nets relieve Nash of his job seven games into the season.

Durant came out firing in the first quarter putting up 14 of his total 32 points in the 12-minute span. A pair of free throws with 4:52 left cut the Brooklyn’s deficit to three and a pull-up jumper a few minutes later tied the game at 17.

After the Bulls tried to pull away, Durant put up seven straight points in the final 1:35 of the first to give Brooklyn a 27-25 edge.

For more on the Nets, visit AMNY.com

Patty Mills opened the second quarter with a three-point jumper to extend the Nets’ lead to five and after a driving layup by Patrick Williams tied the game at 30, Mills hit a driving layup of his own and drew a foul. The Nets extended their lead to eight after Royce O’Neale made a driving layup, but the Bulls put up five quick points to close the gap.

Williams tied the game at 45 and the Nets answered back with a Joe Harris three at 3:47 left in the first half. Brooklyn ended the half ahead 58-52 after Durant knocked down a pair of free throws.