Nets continue to add draft capital in deal with Bucks

Just as quickly as Jae Crowder became a member of the Nets, he was traded away just as fast.

General manager Sean Marks turned part of his acquisition from the Kevin Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns into five second-round draft picks in a three-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The deal gives the Nets more draft capital going forward as the team begins a rebuild following the departure of their two remaining superstars, Durant and Kyrie Irving.

There had been plenty of speculation that Marks would use part of the haul from the trade that was made. Crowder hasn’t played at all this season after requesting a trade out of Arizona before the season.

The Nets are going through a massive upheaval and face a number of questions for the future of the organization.