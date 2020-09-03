Nets hire Steve Nash as next head coach

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In a hire that’s almost as surprising as nailing a full-court heave, the Brooklyn Nets have hired Hall-of-Fame point guard Steve Nash to a four-year deal as their next head coach.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Nets owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks “have been aggressive in recruiting Nash to make the leap that he had so far resisted in his retirement.”

“I am honored to have this opportunity with such a first-class organization and would like to thank Sean, Joe, and his wife, Clara, for having faith in my ability to lead this team forward,” Nash said. “Coaching is something I knew I wanted to pursue when the time was right, and I am humbled to be able to work with the outstanding group of players and staff we have here in Brooklyn. I am as excited about the prospects of the team on the court as I am about moving to Brooklyn with my family and becoming impactful members of this community.”

The 46-year-old Nash has no coaching experience, but was considered one of the best point guards, floor generals, and knowledgable basketball players of his generation.

Over an 18-year career, Nash was an eight-time All-Star, a two-time MVP, and ranks third in NBA history with 10,335 career assists.

Such an impressive resume will be put to the test in working with superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, whose first year with the Nets was limited because of a litany of injuries.

He and Kevin Durant — who also missed his first year with the club due to his recovery from a ruptured Achilles — are poised to thrust the Nets into championship-contending status after years of rebuilding after moving to Brooklyn in 2012.

Nash worked with Durant while during his time as a consultant with the Golden State Warriors.

Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn will remain with the Nets as their top assistant after navigating the Nets through the Orlando bubble and into the first round of the playoffs after the dismissal of Kenny Atkinson in February.