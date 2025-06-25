Nets 2025 NBA Draft preview: Brooklyn finally controls its own destiny

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) shoots the ball in the second half against the USC Trojans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Brooklyn Nets have been nothing short of a roller coaster since making the move across the river from New Jersey. From orchestrating one of the most infamous trades in NBA history to the rise and fall of the D’Angelo Russell era, to acquiring three generational talents only to fall half a shoe size and a global pandemic short of a Finals run, the highs and lows have been extreme.

Then came the reset. Just a year ago, the Nets had zero first-round picks. Now, after sending their star to the crosstown rival Knicks in a blockbuster deal, they’ve reloaded with a haul that has reshaped their future.

On Wednesday night, Sean Marks and the Nets enter the draft with their first lottery pick since 2010 and five total first-round selections. The big question is whether Brooklyn will package some of its draft capital and veterans like Cam Johnson or Nic Claxton to move up for a top-tier talent like Ace Bailey.

Could they flip a pair of late picks to climb back into the lottery? With one sixth of the first-round picks and the most cap space in the league, the Nets are positioned to be one of the most aggressive and intriguing teams on draft night.

The stage is set at Barclays Center, and Brooklyn is finally back in control. Let’s break down some of the potential draft targets for the Nets tonight.

The Nets hold draft picks: Nos. 8, 19, 22, 26. 27 and 36

Option 1: Move Up Into the Top 5 for Ace Bailey

Armed with five first-round picks, the most cap space in the league, and a few veterans who no longer align with the team’s timeline, Brooklyn has the flexibility to make a splash. A trade-up is very much in play, and all eyes should be on teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets.

Bailey’s camp has reportedly canceled workouts with Philadelphia and made it clear he has no interest in playing for Utah or Charlotte. That means the Nets may need to leapfrog the Wizards, who currently hold the sixth pick and are seen as a serious suitor for the explosive wing.

Mock Trade: Brooklyn sends picks No. 8 and No. 22, along with Cam Johnson, to Charlotte for the No. 4 pick (used on Ace Bailey) and Grant Williams.

Bailey fits the mold of the high-upside, athletic wing that Brooklyn lacks. He’s a long, shot-making forward with two-way potential who could grow into a franchise cornerstone. There are concerns with his ability to create separation, but if the Nets believe he’s their guy, they have more than enough ammo to go get him.

Option 2: Stand Pat and Maximize All Five Picks

Outside of Cam Thomas, who’s set to become a restricted free agent, the Nets are thin on foundational young talent. With a strong incoming draft class and Sean Marks’ solid track record in the draft, Brooklyn could opt to build through volume. If they hold onto all five of their picks, they’d be committing roughly $19.7 million in guaranteed rookie contracts. Assuming they stand pat, let’s take a look at some of the prospects who could be available when the Nets are on the clock.

Pick 8: Noa Essengue

Essengue, the 6-foot-10 French forward from Ratiopharm Ulm, is an intriguing high-upside prospect for the Brooklyn Nets. With a 7-foot wingspan, he is an athletic and defensively versatile player who excels as an explosive finisher at the rim, shooting 68.7% around the basket and averaging 1.37 points per possession, ranking in the 75th percentile. His combination of size, length, and athleticism gives him the potential to develop into a true two-way star at the power forward position.

Other potential players available: Khaman Malauch, Jeremiah Fears, Derek Queen

Pick: 19: Egor Demin,

Egor Demin, a 6-foot-9 guard/forward from BYU, is a versatile playmaker often compared to Josh Giddey for his elite court vision and size. His length allows him to defend multiple positions, though his athleticism and defensive consistency need improvement. Offensively, shooting and creating his own shot remain challenges, but with the right development, he could become a valuable all-around contributor.

Other potential players: Asa Newell, Nolan Traore

Pick 22: Drake Powell

Drake Powell, a 6-foot-6 wing from North Carolina, combines elite athleticism and defensive versatility with a 7-foot wingspan and a 43-inch vertical. He’s a strong spot-up shooter and the best on-ball defender in the draft. In a league where 3-and-D players are at a premium, he’s definitely worth taking a swing on, especially since he’s still raw and has a frame to fill out.

Other potential players: Rasheer Flemming, Jase Richardson

Pick 26: Will Riley

Will Riley, a 6-foot-8 wing from Illinois, is a versatile scorer known for his high basketball IQ. He averaged 12.6 points and 4.1 rebounds as a freshman, showing efficiency in isolations and catch-and-shoot situations. Defensively, he’s solid, but he needs to improve his shooting consistency off the dribble and finishing through contact. Projected as a late first-round pick, Riley offers a promising blend of size and scoring ability.

Other potential players: Joan Beringer, Adou Thiero

Pick 27: Ryan Kalkbrenner

Ryan Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot-1 center from Creighton, is known for his elite shot-blocking and efficient scoring around the rim. A four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, he averaged 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game in college. While his mobility and perimeter defense need work, Kalkbrenner has the potential to develop into a strong interior presence and a stretch five in the NBA.

Other potential players: Danny Wolf, Maxime Raynaud

