Nets going through pains of building chemistry while battling for playoff positioning

If the Nets situation this spring feels all too familiar, you’re likely not alone.

For the second consecutive season, the Nets are spending the stretch run of the year trying to build chemistry between a group that has limited experience playing with one another. In 2022 the Nets were trying to acclimate a superstar group that included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who missed time due to injury and COVID-related issues.

This time around the superstars are gone and the Nets are trying to get four starters to learn how to play together all while trying to keep from falling into the NBA play-in round. Brooklyn has seen mixed results so far.

The Nets had won three of their last four games going into Sunday’s game at Barclays Center against the Utah Jazz, but prior to that had lost five straight.

“I mean, this year I would say it’s even tougher though,” Nic Claxton said. “Because, like, it’s a whole new starting lineup. And, you know, two guys from Phoenix, two guys from Dallas. They used to certain principles, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Now, we’re just having to figure that out. offensively, guys are given more freedom being able to do more, being able to thrive in different roles.”

The two players from Phoenix that Claxton was referring to were Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. The two from Dallas were Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith.

The four have slowly but surely started to adjust to one another as recent results have started to suggest. In Friday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets had five players in double figures which included Bridges who had 42 and has started to take over the mantle of Brooklyn’s new star with Durant and Irving now memories.

“It’s an interesting case study on this one,” Vaughn said recently about the situation. “I don’t think I’ve been part of a team where you got four new guys and the four new guys were starters. I just think that is a different atmosphere than I’ve been a part of. I think we’ve tried to expedite the gelling of this group. Whether that is more time in the locker room, whether that is (Tuesday) taking advantage of being on the court together and talking amongst each other.

“Because you still have old habits from your old team and you still can revert back to old terminology, and so it just happens. That’s probably been the hardest part while you’re trying to win games at the same time. Not having a full training camp you get a lot of that established and a philosophy.”

Following Thursday’s game, the Nets will be down to their final four games of the year.