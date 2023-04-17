Nets heading back to Brooklyn down 0-2 in series following Game 2 loss to Sixers

PHILADELPHIA — The Nets are headed back to Brooklyn down 0-2 to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

For all the adjustments that the Nets made after Game 1 and despite leading at the half in Game 2, the Sixers turned the tide on Brooklyn in the second half in a 96-84 loss at Wells Fargo Center. Philly went on a 14-5 run early in the third quarter that erased the Nets’ lead and forced Brooklyn back on its heels for the rest of the night.

The Nets have now lost eight straight playoff games dating back to their conference semi-finals series with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. It’s the second consecutive year that the Nets have dropped the first two games of their opening-round series in the playoffs.

Monday’s game was another night of the 76ers making halftime adjustments that the Nets couldn’t recover from. Trailing 49-44 at the half, Philly forced Brooklyn back into their ways from Game 1 which got them in trouble and Tyrese Maxey carved up Brooklyn all night.

Brooklyn’s offense struggled to put up points in the second half as the Sixers held them to just 35 points total in the final 24 minutes. The Nets did get some good looks, but they shot 15-for-37 from the floor in the second half.

The night was a career performance for Cam Johnson, who carried the Nets’ offense in the first, but found himself the focus of the 76ers’ defense in the second half. Johnson finished the night with 28 points — a new career high — on 11-of-19 shooting, but the rest of the team shot 19-for-61 from the field.

Brooklyn as a team shot 37.5% from the field by the final buzzer and 31.0% from three-point range. The Nets attempted 42 threes on Monday, which should at the least make Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn somewhat happy.

Vaughn had discussed before the game the need for the Nets to shoot more from beyond the arc after there was such a large disparity in Game 1.

Mikal Bridges had 21 points and shot 6-of-15 from the field, but didn’t get the three ball to drop much during the course of the game. Spencer Dinwiddie had 15 points, but struggled to shoot until the fourth quarter, and Seth Curry had nine points off the bench.

Maxey had a game-high 33 points and knocked down six of his 13 three-point attempts. Joel Embiid finished the night with 20 points and pulled down a game-high 19 rebounds, while Long Island native Tobias Harris also had 20 points.

