Breaking down Nets’ 1st-round picks at 2025 NBA Draft

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Egor Demin stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the eighth pick by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sean Marks and the Brooklyn Nets entered the 2025 NBA Draft with a clear vision and plan to use all five draft picks on raw, high-upside players and trust their player development system.

This wasn’t about safe picks or win-now pieces. This was about identity-building. Length, versatility, playmaking, and defensive tools across the board. Shooting? That can come later. The Nets swung for potential.

Let’s take a look at the five incoming rookies.

Pick 8: Egor Demin (6-foot-9 G/F, BYU)



Egor Demin is a 6’9” playmaker with elite vision and passing instincts, considered by many the best passer in the draft. He’s a high-upside, high-risk pick. His scoring is a big concern as he shot just 27% from three and 41% from the field, with only one 20-point game as a freshman. He’s not comfortable off the ball and lacks shooting confidence. If his shot develops, he has star potential. If not, his impact may be limited.

College stats: 10.6 PPG, 5.5 APG, 3.9 RPG, 27% 3PT, 41% FG, 70% FT

Player Comparisons: Josh Giddey, Franz Wagner, Tyrese Haliburton lite

Pick 19: Nolan Traoré (6-foot-5 PG, Saint-Quentin, France)

Nolan Traoré is a quick, confident point guard with high-level playmaking instincts and a natural feel for running an offense. He’s one of the fastest guards in the draft and excels in the pick-and-roll, showing strong vision and poise for his age. His shooting is still a work in progress as he shot around 31% from three, but his mechanics are improving. Defensively, his lighter frame can be an issue, but he competes hard. If his shot becomes consistent, he has all the tools to develop into a starting-caliber lead guard in the NBA.

Pro Stats: 12.2 PPG, 4.3 APG, 1.9 RPG, 31% 3PT, 41% FG, 71% FT

Player Comparisons: Cole Anthony, Monte Morris, Tyrese Maxey lite

Pick 22: Drake Powell (6-foot-6 G/F, North Carolina)

Powell, a 6’6” guard/forward out of North Carolina, is known for his elite athleticism, highlighted by a massive 43-inch vertical, and strong defensive abilities, able to guard multiple positions effectively. While his shooting showed promise with nearly 38% from three as a freshman, his offensive game still needs polish, especially in creating his own shot off the dribble. His shooting mechanics are a bit unorthodox, which could affect consistency early on. Despite some questions about his offensive upside, Powell’s physical tools and defensive potential make him a promising two-way player. The Nets are banking on his development as a versatile wing who can contribute on both ends as they continue to rebuild.

College Stats: 7.4 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 1.1 APG, 48.3 FG%, 37.9 3PT%, 65% FT

Player Comparisons: Isaac Okoro, Herb Jones, Mikal Bridges

Pick 26: Ben Saraf (6-foot-6 PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm)

Ben Saraf is a crafty, lefty guard with great size and feel for the game. He’s a creative playmaker who thrives in the pick-and-roll and can score at all three levels, especially in the midrange. Saraf impressed in both the German BBL and on the international stage, winning MVP at the U18 FIBA Euros. His shot is still inconsistent as he hovered around 28–30% from three. Saraf needs to add strength to hold up defensively. But with his vision, footwork, and natural scoring instincts, Saraf has real upside as a versatile guard if the shooting comes around.

Pro Stats: 12.0 PPG, 4.1 APG, 2.8 RPG, 1.1 SPG, 44.4% FG, 29.0% 3PT, and 75% FT

Player Comparisons: Caris Levert

Pick 27: Danny Wolf (7-foot C, Michigan)

Danny Wolf is a unique 7-footer who plays more like a big guard than a traditional center. He’s comfortable handling the ball, making plays for others, and stepping out to shoot from deep. His footwork and feel for the game are advanced, especially for his size. While he still needs to improve defensively and add strength, his offensive versatility and basketball IQ make him an intriguing long-term piece for Brooklyn.

College Stats: 13.2 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.4 BPG, 49.7% FG, 33.6% 3PT, 59.4% FT

Player Comparisons: Mo Wagner, Bigger Kyle Anderson

For more on the Nets, visit AMNY.com