Nets sign Bogdanovic from Turkish league

The Nets signed Bojan Bogdanovic to a multiyear contract yesterday expected to be worth $10.3 million over three years, the team announced in a statement.

The 6-foot-8 forward was selected 31st overall by the Heat in 2011, but was subsequently traded to Minnesota and then the Nets on draft night. Bogdanovic has played the last three seasons for Fenerbahçe Ülker in the Turkish Basketball League, where he earned All-Star honors in 2013 and won a league championship this year. In 87 career EuroLeague games, the 25-year-old started in 57, averaging 13.8 points and 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 27.9 minutes per game.

“Having drafted Bojan in 2011, it is rewarding to finally welcome him to the Nets,” said general manager Billy King. “We obviously have a high regard for his game, and we are glad he will now bring that talent to Brooklyn.”

Last summer, Bogdanovic led the Croatians to a fourth-place finish in the European championship, and was named to the All-Tournament team along with the Spurs’ Tony Parker, the Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol and the Suns’ Goran Dragic.

As a versatile swingman who can shoot from the perimeter, Bogdanovic could prove to be a valuable piece as Brooklyn seeks its third straight playoff appearance.