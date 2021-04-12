Nets, Timberwolves game postponed Monday following Daunte Wright shooting | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Brooklyn Nets’ Monday-night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis was postponed after Daunte Wright was fatally shot by police on Sunday.

The decision follows suit with the other pro teams around the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. The Minnesota Wild postponed their NHL game against the St. Louis Blues along with MLB’s Minnesota Twins’ matchup against the Boston Red Sox.

“The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials,” read a statement released by the league. “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time.”

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, MN. Per police reports, Wright was pulled over where it was discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant. When police tried to take him into custody, he got in his car, prompting an unidentified officer to shoot. It is believed that Wright drove several blocks before striking another vehicle where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Protests sparked across Minnesota as increased law enforcement and the National Guard were deployed. Curfews have been instated from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the game between the Nets and Timberwolves could be played on Tuesday, forcing both teams to play in back-to-backs.

The Nets are scheduled to play the 76ers in Philadelphia on Wednesday while the Timberwolves host the Milwaukee Bucks.