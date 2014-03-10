New York City FC asks fans to vote on its team badge

City soccer fans will have a say in New York City FC’s official team badge, the team announced on Monday.The …

The MLS expansion franchise, which will begin its inaugural season next March, is allowing fans to vote on their preferred design from now through Thursday. The winning badge will be unveiled on March 20.

“Our supporters will always have a voice in our club at New York City FC,” said Tim Pernetti, the team’s chief business officer, in a statement released by the team. “We are truly excited about this opportunity to partner with them on this decision.”

Both badge designs feature the teams colors, navy blue, white and orange — drawn from the city flag.

“This badge is to be the symbol of our club, a symbol of our players and we hope in time, a symbol of this city,” said Claudio Reyna, the team’s sporting director.

New York City FC will play its home games at Yankee Stadium. The New York Red Bulls, the metropolitan area’s lone MLS franchise since the league’s inception in 1996, will continue to play their home games in Harrison, N.J.

Along with Orlando City FC, another expansion franchise debuting in 2015, New York City FC will bring the MLS’ number of teams to 21.

To vote on the badge, visit www.nycfc.com/vote.