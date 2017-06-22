New York City FC, NY Red Bulls discuss Hudson River Derby rivalry

New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls don’t like each other. That’s common knowledge.The red vs. blue …

Jack Harrison and NYCFC seek the club’s first win at Red Bull Arena. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls don’t like each other. That’s common knowledge.

The red vs. blue hatred between the two cross-Hudson River rivals will garner the national spotlight Saturday (1:30 p.m., Fox/5) when the teams meet in the first of three MLS regular-season matches this season.

The Hudson River Derby added a new chapter June 14 when the Red Bulls defeated NYCFC, 1-0, in the fourth round of U.S. Open Cup play. The Blues are looking for revenge, let alone their first-ever win at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

“We definitely don’t want to lose these games or any games, and we feel at this point it’s been too many,” NYCFC’s Tommy McNamara said during MLS Media Day on Tuesday. “We want to give something back toward our supporters. We feel like they deserve it and they deserve some joy.”

“We’ve had enough chances,” said NYCFC’s Jack Harrison, whose MLS debut came against the Red Bulls last year. “We definitely have some confidence going into this game. We have been doing better.”

Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips knows all too well about derby matches from his time in England. He, along with the fans, treat derby day the same as it would be overseas.

“It’s definitely got a feel,” Wright-Phillips said. “I think the fans held that. They seem to really, generally hate each other. These teams generally hate each other. You’re supposed to not like each other. But it definitely has the making of those derbies abroad and I think in a few years, it’ll be one that’s up there.”