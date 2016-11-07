New York City FC overpowered, booted from playoffs

City fell behind early and never recovered.

New York City FC’s first MLS postseason experience ended with a whimper.

Down 2-0 on aggregate entering Sunday’s second leg of the Eastern Conference semifinals at Yankee Stadium, City fell behind early and never recovered as Toronto FC eliminated the second-year club by winning, 5-0, Sunday and 7-0 on aggregate.

Sebastian Giovinco all but sealed the series for TFC in the 6th minute on a goal assisted by Jozy Altidore. Giovinco added another goal in the 20th minute for an insurmountable 4-0 lead on aggregate.

It got worse for City as Altidore scored in the 30th minute as Toronto went up 3-0 on the evening at halftime.

Jonathan Osorio (50’) and Giovinco (91’) for a third time scored in the second half.