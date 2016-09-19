New York City FC’s Frank Lampard to miss several weeks due to calf strain

Lampard left Saturday’s 2-2 draw with FC Dallas in the 41st minute after suffering the injury.

Frank Lampard has scored 12 goals in 15 starts this season. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

New York City FC once again must learn to win without Frank Lampard.

The veteran midfielder is expected to miss 3-4 weeks due to a low grade calf strain, the team announced Monday.

Lampard left Saturday’s 2-2 draw with FC Dallas in the 41st minute after suffering the injury, which the club said is different from the calf injury that delayed his first start of the season by more than three months.sidel

NYCFC (12-9-9, 45 points) is tied with the New York Red Bulls for second in the Eastern Conference. The MLS Cup Playoffs are scheduled to begin Oct. 26, giving Lampard more than five weeks to return in time for the postseason. The club has four more regular-season games.

Lampard, 38, has scored 12 goals and tallied one assist in 18 games (15 starts) this season. NYCFC is 8-4-3 since Lampard was inserted into the starting lineup on June 18 but was just 4-5-6 before that.