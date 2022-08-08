Tough day for Giants offense: 4 training camp takeaways

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Giants are just three days away from their preseason opener and the physicality on Monday morning reflected it. What has continued to be a concern has been the New York offense heading into the year.

For the constant observer of Giants camp, there haven’t been too many reassuring moments that things will be better. While Daniel Jones has had his good days, including one of his best days on the practice field last Tuesday, the offensive line is a work in progress still.

Here are a few takeaways after Monday’s practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Dropped Passes

For all the focus that has been on Jones, it was the receivers that struggled a bit on Monday. Kadarius Toney was the biggest offender during the team periods while working with the first team. All in all, Toney was clocked dropping four separate passes, which included two that were well placed by the Giants QB that Toney couldn’t pull in.

Kenny Galloday had two contested passes, but also dropped a 50-50 ball during a team period as well.

It will be something to watch as the Giants head into their first exhibition game, especially with both players expecting to be heavy targets for Jones.

QB comparisons

It wouldn’t be a day that ends Y without having to look at the quarterbacks working out in East Rutherford. What has become clear after nearly two full weeks of practice is where things stand. Jones has had his moments where he has looked like a strong signal caller and has hit his marks. Other times, he’s shown the struggles that have followed him in the NFL.

Part of that has been the work of the offensive line and how it has struggled in camp. Jones hasn’t gotten much time to work in the pocket and he rolled out a number of times during Monday’s on-field work.

Tyrod Taylor has continued to look like a strong option through camp. His comfortability and precision have been noticeable on a number of occasions. He connected with Darius Slayton in the corner of the end zone at one point during 11-on-11 drills.

The O-Line

As previously mentioned the offensive line has as much focus on it as Jones does. The pocket collapsed quite a bit during Monday’s session and Lenoard Williams got the better of Mark Glowinski.

There had been several instances where Williams used a swim move to blow through Glowinski to get to the quarterback.

Back-to-Back

We saw this earlier in camp and it was noticed again on Monday, and that was the use of Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson as back during practice. Giants head coach Brian Daboll had gotten creative like that when camp had opened in late July. The interesting thing will be to see how Daboll and new offensive coordinator Mike Kafka utilize the two in the backfield during an actual game situation.

We’ll get our first taste of that on Thursday when they travel to New England.