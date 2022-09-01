Giants release Blake Martinez in surprise move as roster tweaks continue

Giants general manager Joe Schoen had hinted on Thursday that he could still make some tweaks to the roster and only a few hours later he did just that. New York released linebacker Blake Martinez and claimed offensive lineman Tyre Phillips off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

Martinez had been with the Giants all through camp and had started each of the final two preseason games. Despite having been with the team since 2020, there had been some concern that he wouldn’t have a place in the new scheme.

Additionally, releasing the linebacker helps ease some of the Giants’ cap issues that have hindered Schoen in his first tenure as general manager. The move saves the Giants $3 million, according to Spotrac.

“We’ll have to restructure something here going into next week,” Schoen said about the cap situation earlier on Thursday. “So, that’ll answer some of your salary cap questions. That’s something we’ll do. We’re still working through a couple different scenarios, so we’ll get where we need to get where we can get through the season. But the situation’s the situation.

“It’s the hand we were dealt, and we’re going to do the best we can with what we have. And again, that’s the waiver wire, the practice squad, whatever it may be, with what we can. We’re going to continue to try to compete and do the best we can.”

The Giants’ add of Phillips gives them a player going into his third NFL season who had spent the first two in Baltimore. It’s the second former Ravens player that New York has added in as many days.

The Giants claimed safety Tony Jefferson the day before to place on their practice squad. He was with the team for practice on Thursday.